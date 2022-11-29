Read full article on original website
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
Stafford woman accused of intentional hit-and-run arrested in Maryland
A Stafford County woman was arrested in Baltimore after police say she intentionally hit a Stafford Sheriff's Deputy with her car during a traffic stop.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting county deputy with her car
Stafford woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting county deputy with her car. A Stafford County woman has been arrested for intentionally hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop on Garrisonville Road. On November 29th at 3:43 p.m. a Stafford motor...
18-year-old accused of hitting deputy with car on purpose in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy with her car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Kimora Fagbewesa near the area of Garrisonville Road...
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Caught After Evading Police Multiple Times
A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.
Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Fairfax murder suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run
According to police, on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 1, Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean was arrested on the 3800 block of Colonial Ave in the Mount Vernon area after a brief car chase. Trott-McLean is a suspect in the murder or 31-year-old Brandon Wims, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 2.
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
NBC Washington
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WJLA
'He knows he's wanted': Reward increased for Fairfax County murder suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police announced on Wednesday an increased reward in a now 60-day search for a local murder suspect. Police, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Victims' Rights Foundation, are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
Video released of FBI agent charged with shooting man on Metro
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released video of violence on a Red Line Metro train two years ago shows additional details of a shooting by an FBI agent near Medical Center station in Bethesda. Montgomery County prosecutors charged Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, in the December 2020 shooting on the...
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did in April of 2022. A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in the City of Manassas, authorities said. On Nov. 23, Manassas City police responded to the 9400 block...
