Stafford, VA

WUSA9

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Caught After Evading Police Multiple Times

A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

'He knows he's wanted': Reward increased for Fairfax County murder suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police announced on Wednesday an increased reward in a now 60-day search for a local murder suspect. Police, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Victims' Rights Foundation, are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

