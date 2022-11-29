A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO