Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Green Thumb Industries with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. The analyst names Green Thumb his "Top Pick in cannabis." The company has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver on its targets and has the most efficient operating structure among all peers, Pascarelli tells investors in a research note. On a go-forward basis, the analyst expects the company to be a net market share gainer and consistently deliver 30%-plus EBITDA margins while benefitting from new adult use rollouts and an improving overall market backdrop.

1 DAY AGO