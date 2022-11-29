Read full article on original website
Salesforce Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?
Salesforce’s (CRM) delivered a strong FQ3 showing on Wednesday, but that was not enough to stave off the bears with the shares falling 10.5% over the past two trading sessions. In the October quarter, the software giant saw revenue rise by 14.3% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, beating analyst expectations...
Salesforce raises FY23 EPS view to $4.92-$4.94, consensus $4.73
Prior view was $4.71-$4.73. Backs FY23 revenue view of $30.9B-$31.0B, consensus $31.0B.
Solid Power Tanks on CEO’s Exit
Shares of solid-state battery cells provider Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are tanking today after its CEO Douglas Campbell stepped down with immediate effect both as CEO and as a Board member. The company’s Board has appointed its Chair and President David Jensen as interim CEO. The company is now scouting for...
Salesforce CEO: Departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor ‘a gut punch’
In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Marc Benioff said, "We do our best to bring up great talent, but sometimes they have to leave." He noted that the company is seeing "unprecedented" FX headwinds that were never anticipated. Salesforce closed a lot key transactions in the quarter. "We had big wins," he added.
Salesforce’s Bret Taylor to step down as Vice Chair and co-CEO
Salesforce "announced that Bret Taylor will step down as Vice Chair and Co-CEO of Salesforce, effective January 31, 2023. At that point, Marc Benioff will be Chair and CEO of the company." See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
Wedbush starts Trulieve with Outperform on broadening reach
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Trulieve Cannabis with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. Trulieve consistently benchmarks among the top operators in all of U.S. cannabis in terms of its absolute revenue generation, gross margin, and EBITDA, Pascarelli tells investors in a research note. The analyst says the company has demonstrated the ability to broaden its geographic reach, which now covers 11 states in total. He believes Trulieve will manage cost controls and profitability while also protecting its cash position.
Seeking Large Dividends? Check Out These 9 Stocks for 2023
High-yield stocks can come in handy during the current highly-uncertain market environment. Here are 10 high-yield ideas which offer both hefty payouts and several qualities attached to their businesses. With inflation raging, interest rates on the rise, and the overall uncertainty in capital markets remaining elevated, stocks with above-average yields...
Wedbush starts Green Thumb with Outperform, names top cannabis pick
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Green Thumb Industries with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. The analyst names Green Thumb his "Top Pick in cannabis." The company has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver on its targets and has the most efficient operating structure among all peers, Pascarelli tells investors in a research note. On a go-forward basis, the analyst expects the company to be a net market share gainer and consistently deliver 30%-plus EBITDA margins while benefitting from new adult use rollouts and an improving overall market backdrop.
Hedge Funds are Long Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Should Investors Follow?
Hedge funds are bullish on Microsoft and are increasing their stake. With multiple potential catalysts and relatively lower valuations, the time is right to consider the stock. Just a year ago, multinational technology company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) touched its all-time high of $344. Wall Street is making the most of...
Orthofix Gains on Takeover Interest
Shares of healthcare company Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are rising today after it received a non-binding indication of interest for a takeover from two private equity names at $23 a share. While the offer is subject to customary due diligence, financing, and approvals, the company’s Board remains in favor of its...
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool Pointed at Upbeat Salesforce Q3 Results
Salesforce’s impressive website traffic growth trends had indicated strong quarterly results. Robust demand for cloud products might continue to support top-line growth. The upbeat performance of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 shouldn’t have surprised users who have been keeping track of the company’s website traffic through TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool.
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks may be interesting to consider as the economy tests a recession in 2023. With upbeat ratings and decent outlooks, Zoeits, Intuitive Surgical and Eli Lilly are standouts in the health space. Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn’t mean investors should...
Northwest Bio Accuses Market Makers of Share Price Manipulation
Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) is suing Citadel Securities, Susquehanna International, and other names on the Street for manipulating its share price via illegal trades, according to the Wall Street Journal. The biotechnology company has accused market-making firms of ‘spoofing’ the order book (a flurry of orders that are canceled immediately) which...
Curaleaf initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Curaleaf with an Outperform rating and $8.50 price target.
Here’s Why Radius Global Infrastructure Shares Jumped over 20%
Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ: RADI), which leases communication infrastructure, jumped over 20% halfway into today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential takeover from EQT AB. However, it’s important to note that no deal has been struck and talks could still end without...
Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
Amazon is discontinuing three small ventures in India as part of its efforts to cut costs and improve its profitability. Despite regulatory challenges and immense competition, India remains a key international market for the company. Amazon continues to invest in growth areas, like cloud computing, in India. Over the past...
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rallies on Q3 Beat, Solid Forecast
Identity management company Okta crushed analysts’ Q3 expectations and issued robust guidance for the fourth quarter despite macroeconomic challenges. Cybersecurity and identity management company Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) smashed analysts’ third-quarter expectations, reflecting strong execution amid macro uncertainties. The company issued a robust outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Okta stock jumped over 15% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.
