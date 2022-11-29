Read full article on original website
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
The best Ana crosshair and settings in Overwatch 2
Ana is one of the hardest heroes in Overwatch 2 to master. Equipped with the deadly combination of being mechanically challenging, necessary to a team’s success, and also incredibly vulnerable, many Ana mains are left pulling their hair out after tough games. Getting the hang of Ana can be...
All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed
The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.
Best TFT Set 8 comps to play at launch
Flexibility and variance define Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, providing players with a number of ways to reach strong end-game board states and a top-four lobby finish. Heading into the TFT Set Eight launch on Dec. 7, there are a number of top-performing comps on the PBE servers. But slotting in champions to form a comp and holding out for best-in-slot items are only a portion of what’s needed to rank up the ladder.
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
TSM continues to lead the way in competitive Apex with new $100K Winter Royale tournament
After years of fielding one of the best professional teams in Apex Legends and seeking to innovate the traditional competitive format, TSM is back with another Apex tournament that looks like it will shake up the competitive scene. The org announced the TSM Winter Royale tournament today, a third-party Apex endeavor with a whopping $100,000 prize pool.
Best TFT Set 8 AD champion and item tier list
Multiple attack damage carriers can carry teams to a top-four finish in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat champions to synergistic team players. There are over six solid attack damage TFT Set Eight carriers and a few others that have Reroll potential. Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health.
S4th times the charm: Alliance brings back some familiar faces for latest Dota 2 rebuild
When in doubt, fall back on key elements that you know. And what does Alliance Dota 2 know better than a roster with s4 at the helm?. In the Swedish organization’s latest full rebuild, Alliance has brought on over half of the former goonsquad lineup to compete in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. This includes both s4 and Handskent, who were previously with the team for the 2021 season and The International 10 before being released after the event.
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
Owakening leads Boston Breach in major upset to kick off 2023 CDL season
The Call of Duty League returned for its fourth season today with the Boston Breach taking down the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 to open the professional Modern Warfare 2 circuit. After a season that saw FaZe reach four grand finals without claiming a championship, the CDL’s most dominant franchise decided to make a change heading into 2023, replacing two-time world champion Arcitys with longtime veteran SlasheR. SlasheR, who won a world championship with Envy in 2016, comes to Atlanta after spending last season with the Los Angeles Guerrillas.
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
Imagine if he had a real weapon: Riot outlines Jax’s mid-scope update coming to League next year
A couple of weeks ago, Riot Games officially confirmed Jax and Rell are next-in-line for a mid-scope update. After weeks of waiting, Riot revealed the entire list of changes Jax is getting with League of Legends Patch 13.1. According to a post from lead champion designer August Browning last night,...
CDL power rankings: 2023 season opener
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is here. For the fourth time, the CDL is kicking off a regular season. But this time, things are coming much earlier than usual. Unlike past seasons, which typically began weeks after New Year’s, this season will actually begin only a month and change following the global release of Modern Warfare 2. While this is a welcomed change for many, the newest CoD title has been plagued with issues that have made it difficult for CDL pros to practice and prepare for the first batch of online qualifying matches.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Where can I watch the Call of Duty League?
The Call of Duty League is here, and there are hours upon hours of CoD to get excited for. Fans can eagerly jump into the action as the opening weekend commences. Previous seasons had the luxury of being accessible through YouTube. However, now YouTube doesn’t own the exclusive streaming rights for the CDL.
All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.
Destiny 2’s season 19 Artifact mods include returning favorites and new experiments
Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
