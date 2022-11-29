Read full article on original website
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?
You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
Best TFT Set 8 comps to play at launch
Flexibility and variance define Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, providing players with a number of ways to reach strong end-game board states and a top-four lobby finish. Heading into the TFT Set Eight launch on Dec. 7, there are a number of top-performing comps on the PBE servers. But slotting in champions to form a comp and holding out for best-in-slot items are only a portion of what’s needed to rank up the ladder.
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Best TFT Set 8 AP champion and item tier list
Riot has added a significant number of ability power champions into Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat and legendary units to Reroll and four-cost carriers. Ability power units no longer play second fiddle to attack damage champions in TFT Set Eight, showcasing an equal number of primary carriers and even more secondary options. Several late-game legendary units use AP items while at least six or more early-game champions can hold items for more powerful units.
How do Chamber’s upcoming Patch 5.12 changes affect his place in the VALORANT meta?
On the morning of Dec. 1, Riot Games dropped the bombshell that virtually every VALORANT player was anticipating. Chamber will receive a huge amount of massive changes in the upcoming Patch 5.12, with updates to all his abilities. At first glance, it looks like nerfs across the board. The Tour...
Imagine if he had a real weapon: Riot outlines Jax’s mid-scope update coming to League next year
A couple of weeks ago, Riot Games officially confirmed Jax and Rell are next-in-line for a mid-scope update. After weeks of waiting, Riot revealed the entire list of changes Jax is getting with League of Legends Patch 13.1. According to a post from lead champion designer August Browning last night,...
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure
Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure. Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal...
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Chamber nerfs are on the way to VALORANT after Riot admits he was breaking the game
Chamber, one of the most dominant agents in VALORANT, is about to get hit with a series of nerfs. In Patch 5.12, the developers want to find a balance between keeping Chamber’s “identity” and maintaining VALORANT’s “health.”. He was released in November 2021 and was...
When does the Wintertide collection event start in Apex Legends?
December is fast approaching and with it comes the usual festive celebrations that have become a staple in Apex Legends. The limited-time Winter Express mode will be making its triumphant return to the available playlists, carrying in tow 24 themed cosmetics that will be available for purchase through the collection event tab.
All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season
Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
Owakening leads Boston Breach in major upset to kick off 2023 CDL season
The Call of Duty League returned for its fourth season today with the Boston Breach taking down the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 to open the professional Modern Warfare 2 circuit. After a season that saw FaZe reach four grand finals without claiming a championship, the CDL’s most dominant franchise decided to make a change heading into 2023, replacing two-time world champion Arcitys with longtime veteran SlasheR. SlasheR, who won a world championship with Envy in 2016, comes to Atlanta after spending last season with the Los Angeles Guerrillas.
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
