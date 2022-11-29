Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.

