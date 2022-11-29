ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?

There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season

Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
When does the Apex Legends Wintertide collection event end?

The Winter Express is on its way into the station, and starting on Dec. 6, Apex Legends players will be able to earn new cosmetics as a part of the Wintertide collection event. With a special limited-time event reward system, players don’t even need to go into the store to...
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM

Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?

You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT

Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Best TFT Set 8 AD champion and item tier list

Multiple attack damage carriers can carry teams to a top-four finish in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat champions to synergistic team players. There are over six solid attack damage TFT Set Eight carriers and a few others that have Reroll potential. Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health.
Destiny 2’s season 19 Artifact mods include returning favorites and new experiments

Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?

Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
Overwatch League once again delays free agency period with little notice to stakeholders

Overwatch League fans are getting a healthy dose of bad news for the holidays. Multiple critical offseason dates have been pushed back so the league can deal with ongoing issues around Blizzard Entertainment’s broken partnership with NetEase, which allows its games to be distributed and played in mainland China.

