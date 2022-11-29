Read full article on original website
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season
Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
When does the Apex Legends Wintertide collection event end?
The Winter Express is on its way into the station, and starting on Dec. 6, Apex Legends players will be able to earn new cosmetics as a part of the Wintertide collection event. With a special limited-time event reward system, players don’t even need to go into the store to...
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?
You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Hearthstone dev clarifies which March of the Lich King cards can appear as a pre-order bonus
The game’s new card disenchant and reroll rolls had an odd impact on a couple of special cards, confusing portions of the player base. Celestalon has come to the rescue with clarification. Before the recently launched 25.0 patch of Hearthstone, players had no way to get Dust out of...
Best TFT Set 8 AD champion and item tier list
Multiple attack damage carriers can carry teams to a top-four finish in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat champions to synergistic team players. There are over six solid attack damage TFT Set Eight carriers and a few others that have Reroll potential. Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health.
Destiny 2’s season 19 Artifact mods include returning favorites and new experiments
Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6. In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.
New Ramattra lore for Overwatch 2 shows the Omnic’s rise to power within Null Sector
Before players can get their hands on Ramattra in Overwatch 2, they can now dive a bit deeper into what the character’s motivations were and likely what led him to become such an imposing force. Blizzard has provided more insight into the backstory of Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, Ramattra,...
Apex Legends’ Wintertide event is giving one of the most popular legends a Prestige skin
After a teaser yesterday, Apex Legends has officially introduced Wintertide, its winter event. Wintertide, which is classified as a collection event, is starting next Tuesday, Dec. 6. In a tweet posted today, the official Apex account shared a trailer showing off all of the event’s new skins and collectibles.
Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure
Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure. Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal...
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
Imagine if he had a real weapon: Riot outlines Jax’s mid-scope update coming to League next year
A couple of weeks ago, Riot Games officially confirmed Jax and Rell are next-in-line for a mid-scope update. After weeks of waiting, Riot revealed the entire list of changes Jax is getting with League of Legends Patch 13.1. According to a post from lead champion designer August Browning last night,...
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Overwatch League once again delays free agency period with little notice to stakeholders
Overwatch League fans are getting a healthy dose of bad news for the holidays. Multiple critical offseason dates have been pushed back so the league can deal with ongoing issues around Blizzard Entertainment’s broken partnership with NetEase, which allows its games to be distributed and played in mainland China.
Chamber nerfs are on the way to VALORANT after Riot admits he was breaking the game
Chamber, one of the most dominant agents in VALORANT, is about to get hit with a series of nerfs. In Patch 5.12, the developers want to find a balance between keeping Chamber’s “identity” and maintaining VALORANT’s “health.”. He was released in November 2021 and was...
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
