CBS 58
2nd annual Wild Lights event illuminates the Milwaukee County Zoo this December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the second annual Wild Lights event this December. They spent six weeks installing millions of lights. "Some of these sculptures have tens-of-thousands of lights on them, and they're heavy," said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, with the Milwaukee County Zoo. There are rhinos,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
CBS 58
Annual tree-lighting ceremony held at Milwaukee County Courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee held its annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, and now the county is joining in the holiday fun. The lighting ceremony was inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This year's tree is locally sourced, and all 375 ornaments on it were made by students from Milwaukee Public Schools.
CBS 58
Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
CBS 58
Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
CBS 58
CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin taking part in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day for Milwaukee County Salvation Army
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season means a familiar sound while shopping for gifts that are destined to go underneath the Christmas tree, and that is the sound of Salvation Army bells ringing during the annual Red Kettle Campaign. As Salvation Army volunteers ring and collect donations in their...
CBS 58
‘Unapologetically Black’: Black Nativity returns for 7th year in a row
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Starting this Thursday, Dec. 8, the theatrical performance of the Black Nativity will be back for the seventh year in a row. This year, the popular Christmas story is bringing in major investment dollars. This production of the Black Nativity is coined as "bigger, bolder and...
CBS 58
'We are Waukesha Strong': Thousands attend 59th annual Christmas parade to celebrate holidays, show support
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, thousands of people crowded onto the sidewalks in Waukesha to celebrate the holidays and to show support for a community that was altered permanently, after a man drove into the route in Nov. 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others. Dec....
CBS 58
County looking at all options for Mitchell Park Domes' future
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A new resolution on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes is heading to Milwaukee County supervisors after being approved by the committee Tuesday, Dec. 6. This new resolution aims to get estimates to demolish, restore, or even renovate the Domes. The question of how...
CBS 58
'It's a whole other world': St. Michaels thrift shop looks to treat customers to an out-of-this-world experience
ST MICHAELS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In rural Washington County, just off of Highway 28 in the small, unincorporated town of St. Michaels, cousins Chris Ford and Quinn Laidler are looking to take customers on an out-of-this-world experience at 2nd Planet Vintage. "We buy and sell junk," Ford said. "I'm...
CBS 58
'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
CBS 58
Don't trash the holidays: CBS 58 stops by WM's recycling center to sort out what's reusable and what's not
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday parties, decorating and gift giving are all things that make this time of year special. But the average American also produces 25 percent more trash during the holidays. As you host your holiday parties and open gifts with your family, WM wants to remind you to make sure you're not throwing things in the recycling bin that don't belong there.
CBS 58
'This is Waukesha': Sunday marks 59th annual Christmas parade, large turnout expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and will most likely go until around 6 p.m. Extra safety precautions are being taken, including a new route which can be found...
CBS 58
Watching for wet snow on Friday
All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
CBS 58
Middle schoolers learn about STEM in effort to bring more women into field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing young girls to artificial intelligence and other scientific fields to get them interested in a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is the goal of one local program. "[We] continue to see data, those trends, that show that young girls are not necessarily...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
CBS 58
Wisconsin and Marquette volleyball will play at Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin volleyball will face off against Marquette at Fiserv Forum for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023. Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top 16 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin won the national championship in 2021. Tickets for the match will go...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Giving Tuesday campaign fulfills teacher & student needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Students at St. Thomas More High School are in for some very cool field trips and classroom upgrades. The Catholic school raised more than $28,000 with its Giving Tuesday campaign -- surpassing its goal of $25,000. Marketing and Communications Director Kevin Russell says the brainstorming sessions...
