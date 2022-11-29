ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
Annual tree-lighting ceremony held at Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee held its annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, and now the county is joining in the holiday fun. The lighting ceremony was inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This year's tree is locally sourced, and all 375 ornaments on it were made by students from Milwaukee Public Schools.
Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
County looking at all options for Mitchell Park Domes' future

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A new resolution on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes is heading to Milwaukee County supervisors after being approved by the committee Tuesday, Dec. 6. This new resolution aims to get estimates to demolish, restore, or even renovate the Domes. The question of how...
'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
Don't trash the holidays: CBS 58 stops by WM's recycling center to sort out what's reusable and what's not

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday parties, decorating and gift giving are all things that make this time of year special. But the average American also produces 25 percent more trash during the holidays. As you host your holiday parties and open gifts with your family, WM wants to remind you to make sure you're not throwing things in the recycling bin that don't belong there.
Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
Middle schoolers learn about STEM in effort to bring more women into field

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing young girls to artificial intelligence and other scientific fields to get them interested in a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is the goal of one local program. "[We] continue to see data, those trends, that show that young girls are not necessarily...
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
Wisconsin and Marquette volleyball will play at Fiserv Forum in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin volleyball will face off against Marquette at Fiserv Forum for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023. Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top 16 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin won the national championship in 2021. Tickets for the match will go...
School Bulletin: Giving Tuesday campaign fulfills teacher & student needs

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Students at St. Thomas More High School are in for some very cool field trips and classroom upgrades. The Catholic school raised more than $28,000 with its Giving Tuesday campaign -- surpassing its goal of $25,000. Marketing and Communications Director Kevin Russell says the brainstorming sessions...
