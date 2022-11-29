One firefighter had to be treated for injuries as crews contended with a tricky early-morning two-alarm wall fire that broke out in Carroll County, officials said. Shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, first responders in Union Bridge were called to the 600 block of Raywell Avenue when a passerby alerted them to a fire that broke out in a multi-family home.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO