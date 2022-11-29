ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Clouds increase before showers and increasing winds return

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Look for increasing clouds and milder conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Showers will develop overnight. Rain showers for Saturday early. Then just cloudy through midday. A few showers will move through in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s with increasing winds. Some gusts may approach 30 mph during the afternoon.
local21news.com

Feeling like winter with wind chills today, grab your jacket!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's feeling like Winter once again with mostly sunny skies and a brisk wind with highs today in the low 40s. Wind chills this afternoon will stall out in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up!. CALMER TOMORROW:. The winds ease up tomorrow for a seasonable...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Rainy and windy day followed by a colder start tomorrow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rain will move in around daybreak today and continue through mid-afternoon, it will also turn windy with winds out of the south from 20 to 30 mph. After the rain moves through it will remain windy as temperatures take a tumble tonight in to the upper 20s, so be ready for a much colder start to your Thursday!
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville

A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel...
MARYSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
abc27.com

Emergency siren testing to take place in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster

Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.
LANCASTER, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

First responders busy with crashes, fires

Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

