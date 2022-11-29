Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
local21news.com
Clouds increase before showers and increasing winds return
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Look for increasing clouds and milder conditions tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Showers will develop overnight. Rain showers for Saturday early. Then just cloudy through midday. A few showers will move through in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s with increasing winds. Some gusts may approach 30 mph during the afternoon.
local21news.com
Feeling like winter with wind chills today, grab your jacket!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's feeling like Winter once again with mostly sunny skies and a brisk wind with highs today in the low 40s. Wind chills this afternoon will stall out in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up!. CALMER TOMORROW:. The winds ease up tomorrow for a seasonable...
local21news.com
Rainy and windy day followed by a colder start tomorrow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rain will move in around daybreak today and continue through mid-afternoon, it will also turn windy with winds out of the south from 20 to 30 mph. After the rain moves through it will remain windy as temperatures take a tumble tonight in to the upper 20s, so be ready for a much colder start to your Thursday!
More than 50 mph winds possible during afternoon showers in central Pa.
Winds could move up to 55 mph during Wednesday afternoon rain showers in south-central Pennsylvania, forecasters said. A combination of rain and powerful winds was documented at 1:22 p.m. moving from Jersey Shore to Lewistown to McConnellsburg, the National Weather Service said. The gusty showers could impact the following counties...
WGAL
Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the historic Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville
A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel...
Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this Weekend
It's that time of the year again! The Christmas tree is up by Penn Square up and the city, once again, looks magical by night. If you're looking to get into that warm and fuzzy holiday mode, there are a couple of fun events happening around town.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes...
local21news.com
York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
abc27.com
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
abc27.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
iheart.com
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
local21news.com
'Happy Who-lidays with the Grinch' party brings the mean one himself for some family fun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — He may be known as a mean one, but he was all it was all about family fun as the Grinch made a special appearance at Central Penn College on Friday. "Grinchmas has quickly become a standard tradition here at Central Penn College where...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring| Caitlin's Smiles provides fun way for kids in hospital to stay busy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cheryl Hornung created Caitlin’s Smiles 18 years ago after her six year old daughter Caitlin, passed away after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “She loved doing arts and crafts especially in hospitals,” explains Founder and Director Cheryl Hornung. The non-profit was...
First responders busy with crashes, fires
Crashes and fires kept area first responders busy Thanksgiving week. Franklin Fire Company answered a call Wednesday in the 6300 block of Fort McCord Road with two people reportedly trapped. The car’s occupants were out when Station 4’s Chief Mark Trace and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene....
Comments / 0