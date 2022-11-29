Read full article on original website
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Mother accused of torturing, starving son to death competent to stand trial, judge rules
MUSKEGON, MI – A mother charged for her role contributing to her malnourished son’s death has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning inside a Muskegon County District Courtroom during a competency evaluation hearing. Shanda Vander Ark, of Norton Shores, is accused...
GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'running gun' shootout with police
A homicide suspect is dead after a shooting involving Grand Rapids police. The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson and La Belle St.
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Man wanted on multiple felony charges arrested by Muskegon County Sheriff's Office
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have apprehended a man who's been on the run since mid November. Randy Rinard, 45, was wanted on multiple felony charges and was considered armed and dangerous after assaulting an officer at a gas station on Nov. 12.
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
No injuries after small fire on Grand Haven school bus
A school bus driver and two students were able to safely get off the bus after a small fire broke out.
