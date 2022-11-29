ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K.
DEWITT, MI
Fox17

MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
KENT COUNTY, MI

