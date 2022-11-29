Effective: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Eastern Magic Valley; Frank Church Wilderness; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Sun Valley Region; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW MAY RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL SUNDAY INTO MONDAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST IDAHO Snow is expected to overspread southeast Idaho from southwest to northeast early Sunday morning, continuing through the day into the evening, and lingering into Monday east of Interstate 15. Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected, with locally higher amounts in the mountains above pass level. Forecast confidence is lowest from the eastern Magic Valley and Raft River region into the immediate interstate corridors from Pocatello to Idaho Falls, as marginal temperatures may allow for rain to mix in during the day Sunday. If this occurs, accumulations may be limited to 1 inch or less in these areas. While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that it doesn`t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling or commuting across southeast Idaho from early Sunday morning through the Monday morning commute should be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially in mountain areas. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned for forecast updates from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

