Wooster Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Dec. 2

Wooster Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, will present a musical tribute to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2m in the McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St., at The College of Wooster.

The WSO, along with guest artist and piano prodigy Brandon Goldberg and his trio, will perform Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack to the 1965 animated television special. The performance also features College of Wooster senior Linat Westreich, who will sing Barbra Streisand’s version of “My Favorite Things.”

Goldberg, 17, began to play piano by ear when he was 3 years of old. He started with classical lessons at age 5, but quickly found his passion for jazz and learned about the music and its history. Goldberg released his debut album, "Let’s Play!," in 2019, garnering four stars from Downbeat magazine and reaching No. 7 on the Jazz Week charts. Goldberg’s second album, "In Good Time," was released in September 2021 and showcases five original compositions and five standards, garnering four stars from All About Jazz and Jazzwise. In Good Time was recognized by Downbeat magazine as one of the top albums of 2021.

Goldberg performed at the 2019 Newport Jazz Festival. He has also played at The Apollo Theater and the Blue Note in New York, among other venues. Goldberg has been a featured performer with the Miami Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz Roots series and has appeared on the Harry Connick Jr. Show, NBC’s Little Big Shots and the Steve Harvey Show.

This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Buehler’s Milltown and Towne Market or at the Ohio Light Opera office 353 E. Pine St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For staff and faculty of The College of Wooster, tickets are $10, and students at the College with I.D. are admitted free of charge. For more information, contact Melissa Puster at mpuster@wooster.edu or 330-263-2419.