Eagles' Gardner-Johnson 'out indefinitely,' as little-known rookie is replacing him, report

It's safe to assume that Reed Blankenship and Josiah Scott were longshots to make the roster when the Eagles opened training camp back in late July.

Now that they both intercepted legendary Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Eagles' 40-33 win Sunday night, they might not be taking a seat any time soon.

That's because Blankenship, the undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, filled in for starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after Gardner-Johnson left the game in the first quarter. It was reported Tuesday that Gardner-Johnson is "out indefinitely" with a lacerated kidney.

While the injury is not considered season-ending, Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with 6 interceptions, is expected to go on injured reserve.

In that scenario, he wouldn't be able to return until Jan. 1 against the New Orleans Saints, the second to last regular-season game.

Scott, the third-year nickel corner out of Michigan State, had been filling in for Avonte Maddox, who's on IR with a hamstring injury. Maddox is not eligible to return until Dec. 11 against the Giants.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Gardner-Johnson was still undergoing tests. When asked if IR was a possibility, Sirianni replied: "Hopefully not, but we're not there yet. I know he was in some pain after he took that hit."

Blankenship was a five-year starter at Middle Tennessee who set the school record for tackles with 419. Blankenship had passed K'Von Wallace, the Eagles' fourth-round pick in 2020, as the third safety only one week earlier. He played the first two defensive snaps of his career last Sunday against the Colts. He played 35 snaps, or 71%, against the Packers.

Blankenship didn't take long to impact the game. He came charging up as Rodgers threw to tight end Tyler Davis inside the Eagles' 30-yard line in the second quarter, with the Eagles leading 20-14.

"I was cross-keying and I saw Aaron Rodgers looking that way, and I broke on it," Blankenship said. "I’m surprised he actually threw it, though. I’m happy I got there in time."

Sure, there were issues, too. Blankenship might have taken a bad angle on Jordan Love's completion to Christian Watson that turned into a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Scott's interception came in the first quarter after cornerback Darius Slay deflected Rodgers' pass. The Eagles scored three plays later for a 13-0 lead.

"Regardless of it being Aaron Rodgers, a great Hall of Fame quarterback, it was the first one of my career," Scott said. "To get the monkey off my back felt good."

It felt good to Sirianni as well. After all, the Eagles never did sign or trade for a veteran nickel or safety.

"They work hard, they're smart and they study hard," Sirianni said. "But you also have to have talent to do it, and they have that as well ... so you have that faith in them."

That will certainly be tested.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles' Gardner-Johnson 'out indefinitely,' as little-known rookie is replacing him, report