Dilapidated mansion in Haddonfield could be redeveloped

HADDONFIELD – A historic but dilapidated mansion could get new life as a condominium complex, authorities say.

Lullworth Hall, a long-vacant Victorian structure that looms over Kings Highway and Hopkins Lane, is a candidate for a small-scale residential conversion.

Haddonfield’s board of commissioners has reached an escrow agreement with a Haddonfield developer for the troubled site’s potential transformation, according to a statement from the borough.

The plan envisions three residences inside a restored Lullworth Hall, with a fourth in a carriage-house style structure, the statement said.

The condos would be built by Haddonfield Development Group LLC, a local firm,

The escrow agreement “does not contemplate” financial terms for the building’s redevelopment, borough spokesperson Joana McDonnell said Monday.

“Once the parties undertake the work contemplated in the escrow agreement, they can then further negotiate financials and other elements of any future plans,” she said.

Steven Mellul, HDG president, declined to comment “due to the nature of the evolution of the project."

Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said she was “very excited" by the prospect of restoring Lullworth Hall and generating tax revenue for the borough.

“Now that we have entered into an escrow agreement with the developer, we will be able to examine plans, including historic preservation, in more detail and move forward proactively,” the mayor said.

The borough's statement noted the need for "extensive repairs' at Lullworth Hall.

The mansion, built in 1886, was acquired by the Bancroft School in 1919 and served for decades as the nonprofit’s headquarters. Bancroft also offered services for people with disabilities on an adjacent campus at the Haddonfield site.

Bancroft currently has its headquarters in Cherry Hill and a campus in Mount Laurel

The Haddonfield property has been the focus of controversy since 2015, when Pennsylvania developer Brian O'Neill agreed to buy the land from Bancroft and announced plans for a drug-treatment facility there.

The borough bought the 19-acre property to block the treatment center, which would have risen next to Haddonfield Memorial High School. It also agreed to sell an 8.2-acre tract back to O'Neill for still-pending residential development.

Lullworth Hall occupies about one acre at the site.

The building is protected by an historic easement, is part of the borough’s historic district and is listed on the state and national Registers of Historic Places.

The borough’s commissioners solicited requests for redevelopment in March, but received no responses, according to the statement.

They then signed a listing agreement with a realty firm that led to the current proposal, it said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.