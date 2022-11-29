Court record: Man slain during argument over child's birthday party

CAMDEN – A city man was fatally stabbed on Thanksgiving Day during an argument over a child’s birthday party, a court record says.

Laquanda Jones, 27, allegedly attacked Bernie Marshall, 55, at the woman’s home on the1300 block of Princess Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police called to the scene found Marshall outside the house shortly after 3 p.m., the prosecutor’s office said. He was pronounced dead at a city hospital.

Children were present during the incident, according to a statement giving probable cause for a murder charge against Jones. One child said they were watching TV when she heard Marshall and Jones arguing over the birthday party.

The child told police she heard Marsh “say ‘ouch’ and scream'" and described seeing the suspect “gently” remove the knife from Marshall, and then run upstairs.

The child said Jones put the knife down and then ordered an older child to stop trying to wash it.

Jones was being held in Camden County Jail.

The charge against her is only an allegation. Jones has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, the Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.