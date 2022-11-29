Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off December distributions
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicked off its first of many December Distributions. On Friday, they handed more than a hundred baskets in Plymouth containing fruits, Vegetables, and sliced Turkey and Bacon. “About 128, I think he said. That's families, not people, that's just families, 128 families,” said Cheri...
22 WSBT
New bicycle trail to provide path from New Buffalo to Chicago
A new bicycle trail project will soon provide a path from New Buffalo to Chicago. A new, easier way to bike from New Buffalo to Chicago. It took the cooperation of three states for this project to come together. The trail head starts on the corner of Smith and Mechanic...
22 WSBT
Indiana's Tallest Outdoor Decorated Christmas Tree
Did you know Indiana's tallest decorated Christmas tree is in our own backyard? You won't want to miss this year's tree-lighting ceremony in South Bend. John Phair is joining us with details. This ceremony takes place tomorrow, December 1st at 6 p.m. For more information, you can call 574-232-4000.
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death early Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A call early Saturday morning about a person down is now being treated as a suspicious death. South Bend Police arrived at the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. Details about this incident are limited, however the Violent Crimes Unit has taken...
22 WSBT
Indiana's tallest Christmas tree lit up at Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is now lit, and it’s on the campus of St. Mary’s in South Bend. This year's tree at The Inn at Saint Mary's is a whopping 75 feet tall. That's as big...
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigate SWAT incident as murder-suicide
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police say the SWAT incident at Lafayette Falls on South Bend’s south side on Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on a report of an assault and possible shooting.
22 WSBT
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
22 WSBT
Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified
The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
abc57.com
Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
22 WSBT
Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm
A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.
22 WSBT
INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30 & 31 improvements
(WSBT) — Changes are coming to U.S. 30 & U.S. 31. PropPEL, an Indiana Department of Transportation initiative, is doing a study to find out what you, the drivers, want those changes to be. Tonight kicked off the first of a series of public meetings for this, focusing on...
22 WSBT
Three people arrested, firearms, drugs and cash recovered in South Bend
The South Bend Police department arrested 3 people and recovered firearms, drugs and cash after executing a search warrant on November 30th according to a release issued by the South Bend Police Department. Inside the Marine Street home, officers with the Strategic Focus Unit recovered six firearms, two of which...
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
Comments / 0