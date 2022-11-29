ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off December distributions

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicked off its first of many December Distributions. On Friday, they handed more than a hundred baskets in Plymouth containing fruits, Vegetables, and sliced Turkey and Bacon. “About 128, I think he said. That's families, not people, that's just families, 128 families,” said Cheri...
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

New bicycle trail to provide path from New Buffalo to Chicago

A new bicycle trail project will soon provide a path from New Buffalo to Chicago. A new, easier way to bike from New Buffalo to Chicago. It took the cooperation of three states for this project to come together. The trail head starts on the corner of Smith and Mechanic...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
22 WSBT

Indiana's Tallest Outdoor Decorated Christmas Tree

Did you know Indiana's tallest decorated Christmas tree is in our own backyard? You won't want to miss this year's tree-lighting ceremony in South Bend. John Phair is joining us with details. This ceremony takes place tomorrow, December 1st at 6 p.m. For more information, you can call 574-232-4000.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Popular Holiday Train passes through the area

A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police investigate SWAT incident as murder-suicide

South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police say the SWAT incident at Lafayette Falls on South Bend’s south side on Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on a report of an assault and possible shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified

The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30 & 31 improvements

(WSBT) — Changes are coming to U.S. 30 & U.S. 31. PropPEL, an Indiana Department of Transportation initiative, is doing a study to find out what you, the drivers, want those changes to be. Tonight kicked off the first of a series of public meetings for this, focusing on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Three people arrested, firearms, drugs and cash recovered in South Bend

The South Bend Police department arrested 3 people and recovered firearms, drugs and cash after executing a search warrant on November 30th according to a release issued by the South Bend Police Department. Inside the Marine Street home, officers with the Strategic Focus Unit recovered six firearms, two of which...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
WESTVILLE, IN

