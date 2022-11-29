A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO