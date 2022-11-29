Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
Indiana dad gets 70 years for torturing and beating 4-year-old son to death over potty training
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating and torturing his 4-year-old son to death in 2021, which was reportedly due to potty training issues. Court records show Alan Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, after pleading guilty in September to...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigate SWAT incident as murder-suicide
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police say the SWAT incident at Lafayette Falls on South Bend’s south side on Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on a report of an assault and possible shooting.
WNDU
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County judge is rejecting a plea agreement for one of the accused barn arsonists. Sherry Thomas, 33, is facing eight counts of arson in Elkhart County in connection to barns that were burned down between April and October of 2021. At a hearing...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Times-Union Newspaper
Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Couple dead, one hurt in South Bend murder-suicide
A shooting early Saturday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. They found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house. 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski were pronounced...
22 WSBT
Three people arrested, firearms, drugs and cash recovered in South Bend
The South Bend Police department arrested 3 people and recovered firearms, drugs and cash after executing a search warrant on November 30th according to a release issued by the South Bend Police Department. Inside the Marine Street home, officers with the Strategic Focus Unit recovered six firearms, two of which...
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
WNDU
Plymouth Police need help identifying theft suspects
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders. A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. 2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol...
abc57.com
Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday
ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after domestic incident left woman battered
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death early Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A call early Saturday morning about a person down is now being treated as a suspicious death. South Bend Police arrived at the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. Details about this incident are limited, however the Violent Crimes Unit has taken...
22 WSBT
Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified
The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police Department asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police need your help identifying a person in connection to a robbery that happened on Saturday. Police are investigating the robbery of a Phillips 66 Gas Station on Cassopolis Street. Anyone who can identify this person or the vehicle in the pictures above are...
22 WSBT
"Honoring the Badge": Elkhart honors first responders
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A celebration in Elkhart to honor city police and the fire department tonight. Homes for Heroes and other local partners hosted the event called “Honoring the Badge” at the Lerner Theatre. The dinner banquet was a chance for the community to express its...
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
