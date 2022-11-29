ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Snow Making Fundraiser To Benefit Green Bay Tubing, Sledding Hill

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won’t have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn’t had much...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Hunters Harvest Over 200,000 Deer During Gun Deer Hunt

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — This year’s gun deer season in Wisconsin was a good one for hunters as the harvest came in just above average. Hunters registered over 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. That’s up 14.4% over last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Lake Superior Lake Trout Season opens on Dec. 1.

Bayfield, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met. Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Statement on Former WFBF President Don Haldeman

MADISON – Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz released this statement regarding the announcement of former WFBF President Don Haldeman’s death:. “Don’s legacy runs deep, especially in Farm Bureau. Don was elected as president of Wisconsin Farm Bureau in 1971 and served in that role for 20 years. During his time as president, Don took part in numerous trade delegations to European countries and China, representing Wisconsin agriculture on an international level.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Hunters had 24 additional hours to register their kills online. The state Department of Natural Resources released data Tuesday that show hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up 14.4% from last year. The average percent change in each of the past five years has been a 7.7% increase....
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
ALGOMA, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Shows Off New Branding Campaign

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Oshkosh is no longer encouraging people to just “visit” the lake city; it’s looking for people to “discover” all it has to offer. The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new branding Tuesday, transitioning from “Visit Oshkosh” to “Discover Oshkosh.”
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE

