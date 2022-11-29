GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.

