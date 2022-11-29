Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco spends its final day in Green Bay preparing to serve a new city
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community. Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Facing Three Options for Porlier Pier
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
wtaq.com
Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
wtaq.com
Snow Making Fundraiser To Benefit Green Bay Tubing, Sledding Hill
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won’t have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn’t had much...
wtaq.com
Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
wtaq.com
Brown County Emergency Management: Confusing Mass-Alert Glitch ‘Unacceptable’
A mass alert sent to cell phones in Brown County caused confusion Tuesday evening as it urged residents to evacuate. Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Lauri Maki says cell phones throughout the county had alerts sent out, even miles away from the gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive in Green Bay that triggered it.
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
WBAY Green Bay
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating not one but two thefts from a local non-profit. One theft was from the ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which brings in substantial revenue for the non-profit. The other was from a locked and secured build site, where $3,000 worth of power tools were taken.
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
wtaq.com
Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
wtaq.com
Dinner For Vets Comes With A Pitch
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A dinner celebration in Door County salutes area veterans by saying thank you. Door County Farm For Vets is hosting the holiday event on Saturday. Organizers say the get-together is designed to be more than just a free meal. On the outskirts of Sturgeon...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department has First Red Light on Holiday Wreath
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has one red bulb on their holiday wreath. The department was dispatched to a structure fire in a garage on the east side at about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials, and was quickly extinguished. Cost of damages was $100.
wtaq.com
Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
WBAY Green Bay
Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties
Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
wtaq.com
Brown County Highway Department Prepares for Winter Season
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County Highway Department is busy in winter; keeping the roads free of snow and ice. However, Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, said the big snowstorms are easier than the smaller ones. “The big storms are easy. You see them marching across...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA
An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
wisfarmer.com
Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site
ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
seehafernews.com
Gas Leak in Green Bay Causes Evacuation
Police and Fire personnel were called into action yesterday in Green Bay after a gas leak was reported. The incident occurred at a condemned home in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors were advised to leave the area immediately, and the streets were closed off....
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
