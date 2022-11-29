ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Green Bay Facing Three Options for Porlier Pier

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Snow Making Fundraiser To Benefit Green Bay Tubing, Sledding Hill

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won’t have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn’t had much...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating not one but two thefts from a local non-profit. One theft was from the ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which brings in substantial revenue for the non-profit. The other was from a locked and secured build site, where $3,000 worth of power tools were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Dinner For Vets Comes With A Pitch

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A dinner celebration in Door County salutes area veterans by saying thank you. Door County Farm For Vets is hosting the holiday event on Saturday. Organizers say the get-together is designed to be more than just a free meal. On the outskirts of Sturgeon...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department has First Red Light on Holiday Wreath

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has one red bulb on their holiday wreath. The department was dispatched to a structure fire in a garage on the east side at about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials, and was quickly extinguished. Cost of damages was $100.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local gas leak alert reaches multiple counties

Enrique Soto Jr. was wanted for stealing merchandise valued over $500 from several Green Bay-area stores since 2021. Wind gusts up to 40 mph make it feel like 10 degrees. Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life" - Jane's story. Updated: 18 hours ago. Jane lost hope of escaping or...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Brown County Highway Department Prepares for Winter Season

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County Highway Department is busy in winter; keeping the roads free of snow and ice. However, Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, said the big snowstorms are easier than the smaller ones. “The big storms are easy. You see them marching across...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA

An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
APPLETON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Leak in Green Bay Causes Evacuation

Police and Fire personnel were called into action yesterday in Green Bay after a gas leak was reported. The incident occurred at a condemned home in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors were advised to leave the area immediately, and the streets were closed off....
GREEN BAY, WI

