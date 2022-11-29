A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

Read full article on original website
Here’s How Many Tornadoes Were Reported in the Southeast the Other Night
A string of deadly tornados recently ravaged parts of the South, leaving areas in disarray and destruction. According to reports, at least 35 twisters touched down in states such as Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Tragically, the storm claimed the lives of two people early...
Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage
On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states. Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been...
Tornadoes tear across South, leaving trail of destruction
A line of , spawning more than two dozen tornadoes that left a trail of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Two deaths were reported in Alabama as search and rescue crews continued to survey the damage from the storm system, which forecasters predicted would move through the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area. These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense. Here’s an active list of...
Nearly 50 Mississippi homes damaged, at least 8 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's storms
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. — Early estimates from the National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday's storm outbreak. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said two injuries were reported in Pike County and so far, there have been reports of damage to 47...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mississippi bridge washed out by heavy rainfall
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Mississippi bridge that was washed out by water from severe weather this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
Tornado warnings issued throughout Mississippi. Here's what you need to know
Numerous counties across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana are under a tornado watch Tuesday evening as a potentially severe storm system continues its trek across the United States. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued the tornado watch around 12:15 p.m. Additional tornado watches have been extended beyond midnight. The...
Severe storms threaten southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe storms are possible starting Tuesday for the area. The morning hours of Tuesday may be foggy and humid with a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 am. Once the fog clears in the afternoon, temperatures climb into the high 70s behind a warm front moving into the area.
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were...
Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather
While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
