greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, November 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission to Audit Manitowoc Voting Machines Today
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar to start the week in the City of Manitowoc. First of all this morning, there will be an audit of the voting system used in the city as per the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The audit will be held in the 1ST...
wtaq.com
Hobart/Lawrence Police Department Names New Chief
HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has a new chief after four finalists were announced earlier this month. Michael Renkas, the current captain of HLPD, was named as the new police chief after the police commission meeting Sunday. Renkas is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement and...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
wtaq.com
Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
wtaq.com
Brown County Emergency Management: Confusing Mass-Alert Glitch ‘Unacceptable’
A mass alert sent to cell phones in Brown County caused confusion Tuesday evening as it urged residents to evacuate. Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Lauri Maki says cell phones throughout the county had alerts sent out, even miles away from the gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive in Green Bay that triggered it.
wapl.com
Seymour man charged in killing of girlfriend’s kitten
APPLETON, Wis. — Criminal charges are filed against a Seymour man accused of killing his girlfriend’s kitten. Quinten Castro is facing one felony count of Mistreatment of Animals Causing Death and a misdemeanor count of Obstructing an Officer. Castro allegedly squeezed and shook the cat to death last...
wtaq.com
Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: Fire rips through Town of Gibraltar home
GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
wtaq.com
Emergency Alert Leads To Confusion Across Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay residents on the east side are back in their homes night after an emergency alert Tuesday night told them to evacuate. The alert was sent by Brown County Emergency Management as Green Bay police and Green Bay Metro Fire responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Shelter To Increase Capacity Limits
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Planning Commission has decided to increase capacity at a local homeless shelter. Green Bay city officials and even one resident weighed in on the potential impact of a change to St. John’s Evangelical center. “I’ve had several concerns,” Landlord Cinnamon...
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
wtaq.com
Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
wtaq.com
Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate the holidays with the Alpacas at LondonDairy in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!. Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.
