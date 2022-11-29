ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 29, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, November 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com

Hobart/Lawrence Police Department Names New Chief

HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has a new chief after four finalists were announced earlier this month. Michael Renkas, the current captain of HLPD, was named as the new police chief after the police commission meeting Sunday. Renkas is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement and...
HOBART, WI
wtaq.com

Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Seymour man charged in killing of girlfriend’s kitten

APPLETON, Wis. — Criminal charges are filed against a Seymour man accused of killing his girlfriend’s kitten. Quinten Castro is facing one felony count of Mistreatment of Animals Causing Death and a misdemeanor count of Obstructing an Officer. Castro allegedly squeezed and shook the cat to death last...
SEYMOUR, WI
wtaq.com

Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

PHOTOS: Fire rips through Town of Gibraltar home

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall for Eighth Straight Week

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin declined again over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 22 cents in Manitowoc County down to $3.13, which is the eighth consecutive week of declines. Sheboygan County’s average dipped 23 cents to $2.93,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Emergency Alert Leads To Confusion Across Brown County

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay residents on the east side are back in their homes night after an emergency alert Tuesday night told them to evacuate. The alert was sent by Brown County Emergency Management as Green Bay police and Green Bay Metro Fire responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Shelter To Increase Capacity Limits

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Planning Commission has decided to increase capacity at a local homeless shelter. Green Bay city officials and even one resident weighed in on the potential impact of a change to St. John’s Evangelical center. “I’ve had several concerns,” Landlord Cinnamon...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
PULASKI, WI
wtaq.com

Bed Donation To Help Area Shelters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area furniture manufacturer is hoping its donation will bring comfort and security to those in need this holiday season. KI is donating dozens of solid-wood bedframes to three area shelters:. St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay will receive 32 beds. NEW Community...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay woman found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI

