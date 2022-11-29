Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
A warm, sunshine weekend, with a side of Red Tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is pure sunshine with low humidity and average winds. Absolutely perfect, if we did not have any red tide concerns. Sarasota County continues to report the highest levels of red tide, but they dwindle as you head north across Manatee County. Dead fish were reported Friday at all of our beaches, more at the southern beaches, fewer at the northern beaches. Only the north tip of Anna Maria Island reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation.
Mysuncoast.com
Perfect Snowbird Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, low humidity, and a strong breeze continue today. We have the weather that the “bird” snowbirds and the “people” snowbirds love! Snow and cold winds hit around 60% of the country today. But not in Florida. Cold fronts stay north of us through at least the first half of the month, so our temps stay above average. Winds will hold out of the east-northeast and a little gusty Friday, then lighter winds return for the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Renourishment project on Turtle Beach to help repair erosion
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Years of hurricanes and storms have taken a toll on Turtle Beach. Erosion continues to plague the popular South Siesta Key destination. There are now plans to truck in more than 92,000 cubic yards of sand from Central Florida. That will be more than 4,600 truckloads. And that is concerning for residents.
wfla.com
Stunning home in Lido Key set for absolute auction this weekend
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. For more information call 1-800-332-3767.
cw34.com
Coast Guard crews medevac 64-year-old man 16 miles from shore
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard brought a man 16 miles back to shore after he needed medical assistance. A Coast Guard boat crew said it medevaced a 64-year-old man from a fishing boat 16 miles southwest of John's Pass. Officials said the man was safely...
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
FWC: Low concentrations of red tide found in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in certain Southwest Florida counties including Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. Over the past week, red tide was found in 34 samples out of the 65 samples taken – one in...
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants. The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
Introducing Izzy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest resident dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced its newest rescued resident dolphin, Izzy, on Thursday. The 7-year-old dolphin arrived at the aquarium back on Nov. 4 after she was rescued in June near Texas by NOAA and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, according to the aquarium's website.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Rays moving spring camp due to damage caused by hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are relocating their spring base for 2023 due to extensive damage to team training facilities caused by Hurricane Ian. The Rays have trained since 2009 in Port Charlotte, Florida, about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, and intend to explore several options before making a decision on where to hold spring training and play Grapefruit League games when camp opens.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Winter Festival returns to St. Armands
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
