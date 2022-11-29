ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

A warm, sunshine weekend, with a side of Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is pure sunshine with low humidity and average winds. Absolutely perfect, if we did not have any red tide concerns. Sarasota County continues to report the highest levels of red tide, but they dwindle as you head north across Manatee County. Dead fish were reported Friday at all of our beaches, more at the southern beaches, fewer at the northern beaches. Only the north tip of Anna Maria Island reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Perfect Snowbird Weather!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, low humidity, and a strong breeze continue today. We have the weather that the “bird” snowbirds and the “people” snowbirds love! Snow and cold winds hit around 60% of the country today. But not in Florida. Cold fronts stay north of us through at least the first half of the month, so our temps stay above average. Winds will hold out of the east-northeast and a little gusty Friday, then lighter winds return for the weekend.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Renourishment project on Turtle Beach to help repair erosion

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Years of hurricanes and storms have taken a toll on Turtle Beach. Erosion continues to plague the popular South Siesta Key destination. There are now plans to truck in more than 92,000 cubic yards of sand from Central Florida. That will be more than 4,600 truckloads. And that is concerning for residents.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard crews medevac 64-year-old man 16 miles from shore

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard brought a man 16 miles back to shore after he needed medical assistance. A Coast Guard boat crew said it medevaced a 64-year-old man from a fishing boat 16 miles southwest of John's Pass. Officials said the man was safely...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rays moving spring camp due to damage caused by hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are relocating their spring base for 2023 due to extensive damage to team training facilities caused by Hurricane Ian. The Rays have trained since 2009 in Port Charlotte, Florida, about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, and intend to explore several options before making a decision on where to hold spring training and play Grapefruit League games when camp opens.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Disaster food assistance applicants in Manatee can get in-person help

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - People and families in Manatee County wishing to receive special food assistance after Hurricane Ian and have not yet finished their applications can get in-person help Dec. 2-4. This is specifically for residents who pre-registered online for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

