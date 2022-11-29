SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, low humidity, and a strong breeze continue today. We have the weather that the “bird” snowbirds and the “people” snowbirds love! Snow and cold winds hit around 60% of the country today. But not in Florida. Cold fronts stay north of us through at least the first half of the month, so our temps stay above average. Winds will hold out of the east-northeast and a little gusty Friday, then lighter winds return for the weekend.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO