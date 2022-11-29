ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel

The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
NBC Chicago

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Chicago

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
AFP

Iran's hijab law under review: attorney general

Iran's parliament and the judiciary are reviewing a law which requires women to cover their heads, and which triggered more than two months of deadly protests, the attorney general said. Protesters have burned their head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans.
24/7 Wall St.

Best Countries To Move To

It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.  In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in […]
The Independent

France boss Didier Deschamps wary of the threat posed by Poland

France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.Toujours derrière nous ! 𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑪𝑰 pour votre précieux soutien 🙌Bonne semaine à tous les supporters des Bleus 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2ujsErvetN— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 28, 2022France are favourites to progress but Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, remains wary.He...
The Guardian

Things we lost in the wildfires: images of the devastating personal cost of a warming world

“I was looking for a way to respond to the climate crisis for a long time,” says Gideon Mendel. Since the 1980s, the South African photographer has dedicated his career to documenting social issues around the globe – from the atrocities of apartheid to the Syrian refugee crisis. His images have sought to centre the lives and voices of the people who have been affected. But when he turned his attention to the warming planet around 15 years ago, the standard visual language seemed to be all “glaciers and polar bears”. “I wanted to make my work more personal and visceral,” he says.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine Pay for War Without Wrecking Economy?

Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle is finding loans or...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
NBC Chicago

Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands

If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy