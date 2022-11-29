Read full article on original website
Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%
The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022
While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Here’s why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is soaring ahead of Huobi Token (HT) and Celo (CGLD)
The crypto market is growing popular every day, with more and more people investing in digital assets. Unfortunately, not all platforms are created equal when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will introduce you to the three well-known platforms in the crypto trading space: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Huobi (HT), and Celo (CGLD).
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
Don’t Trust Polygon (MATIC) And Dogecoin (DOGE), Place Confidence In The Hideaways
It goes without saying Polygon (MATIC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most widely used cryptocurrencies in the market. But many investors are questioning if it is still a profitable business to invest in MATIC and DOGE. Let’s discover whether both coins are the best investment to fatten your crypto wallets.
How Long Before Bitcoin Price Hits Its Bottom? 3 Likely Scenarios
Crypto investors are somewhat on tenterhooks now as bitcoin has been languishing in the $16,000 levels. The market took a huge fall before tumbling even further which has created anxiety among investors who fear that further bleeding is ahead. Has bitcoin found its bottom? If not, then how long before...
Is it Too Late to Buy Cardano? The Failed Stablecoin Project and the Blockchain Future
To say 2022 has been disappointing for the crypto market would be an understatement. The gentle winter that began in late 2021 has drawn out too long, overhauling the industry. Despite being one of the world’s most established cryptocurrencies, Cardano wasn’t spared from its aftermath. ADA has lost close to...
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
While Huobi Token (HT) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) Face Challenges, Flasko (FLSK) Reaches Stage Two
Earlier this month, the popular crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. This collapse set off many events that led to the popular crypto lender BlockFi going under. We are left with falling crypto prices and a pessimistic view of the whole sector. Popular coins like Huobi Token (HT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have fallen from grace, but not everything is so bleak.
Bitcoin Trading Volume Outside Binance Falls To Lowest Since Feb 2021
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume outside Binance has fallen to its lowest value since the February of 2021. Bitcoin Trading Volume Continues To Tumble As Market Calms Down. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, volume including Binance is still at a high level right now.
Cross-Chain Giants To Watch Closely In This Next Crypto Cycle
Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital, as well as wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the...
Copy-Trading On PrimeXBT: How To Earn More Than 4,000% ROI By Copying Top Traders
Gone are the days when anyone could invest a little money in the stock market or crypto and make a small fortune in a flash. The past year has been nothing but collapse, with major stock indexes falling into a bear market and crypto crashing by 80% or more. In...
Oryen Network Meteoric Rise Sees Price Increasing by 200% – Will ORY come anywhere close to the success of SHIB or DOGE?
Oryen is at it again, surging 200% since the presale launch. The project now boasts the best crypto performance of crypto’s Q4 2022, staying upward despite declining markets. After ranking among the best altcoin projects in 2022, many investors indicate Oryen could rise to the top of crypto rankings...
The Hideaways (HDWY) Becomes The Favorite Among Whales Over Tron (TRX)
It’s still possible to find some very exceptional cryptocurrencies even in the midst of the current bear market. The Hideaways (HDWY) is one such token, with its presale having entered its last stage and offering investors with shaky portfolios the chance to bolster their holdings with coins from a decentralized investment network.
Breaking: CFTC Chair Behnam Shifts Stance, Says Only Bitcoin Is A Commodity, Not Ethereum
Curiously, the crypto industry was watching Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) interview at the Dealbook summit a few hours ago. In the meantime, however, an extremely important shift in regulatory stance has occurred in the question of which other cryptocurrencies are commodities besides Bitcoin. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)...
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
No Love Lost: Why Bitcoin Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant,’ According To ECB Officials
Bitcoin has been under the radar of the the European Central Bank and now the level of monitoring has grown to such extent that puts Bitcoin in a bad light. The ECB has made a caustic comment arguing against providing regulatory validity to bitcoin, claiming that the cryptocurrency is experiencing an “artificially induced” final hurrah before totally losing its importance.
「MEXC’s Changing for you」. The 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businssssess, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. 「Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
Crypto Winter Casualties Continue: Kraken To Lay Off Over 1,000 Employees
Kraken, the world’s third-largest exchange by trading volume, announced cutting off its workforce by 30% to deal with current market conditions. Specifically, the San-Francisco based company has reduced its staff by 1,100 employees. When the crypto market was already facing long-lasting winter, the FTX fiasco added fuel to the...
Everything You Need To Know About Inter Protocol
Inter Protocol is a DeFi application that runs on the Agoric chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. It is a collection of community-organized contracts that work together so that IST (Inter Stable Token) maintains parity with the US dollar. IST stability is achieved through the following methods. Minting Mechanisms. Parity Stability...
