Orlando, FL

orangeobserver.com

Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
WINDERMERE, FL
WESH

Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando

Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran to be honored with Clydesdales at annual tree lighting event

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka firefighter who died after being seriously injured on the job will be honored at the city's annual tree lighting event on Friday. Austin Duran, 25, was hurt this past summer when a 4,500-pound sand trailer fell on him and pinned him down, landing on his legs and abdomen. He had been in the hospital for weeks and underwent several surgeries before passing away.
APOPKA, FL
floridainsider.com

Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation

UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
HEATHROW, FL
High School Football PRO

Orlando, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Homestead High School football team will have a game with Jones High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

South Apopka Annexation: If the true goal is "One Apopka", we have work to do

Editor's Note: Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident who often contributes his opinions at the Apopka City Council meetings during the public comments section and in frequent op/eds with The Apopka Voice. There will be more coverage of the South Apopka Annexation Workshop in future editions of The Apopka Voice.
APOPKA, FL
bungalower

New College Park Starbucks delayed over ground contamination

As first reported by The Community Paper, a planned Starbucks in College Park has hit a snag. We first told you about a new drive-thru Starbucks back in June 2021 that was in the works to replace the K Restaurant building at 1710 Edgewater Drive [GMap]. Those plans are hitting a road bump in the shape of Dieldrin, an insecticide that was found in the soil of the property that was likely left behind by a pest control company that used to operate there before it became a restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL

