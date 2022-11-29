UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO