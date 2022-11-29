Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
WESH
Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County school bus driver accused of putting student with autism in elbow lock
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bus driver and bus monitor with Seminole County Public Schools were both arrested Thursday following allegations of child abuse, the Florida school district confirmed. Bus driver James Blanton, 73, of Casselberry, was booked into jail on one county of child abuse without great bodily harm....
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department steps up recruitment efforts to fill officer shortages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Corporal Kasey Jennett has worked on the Orlando Police Department (OPD) recruitment team for more than three years. She says finding people who want to be officers is getting harder. While staff shortages are being seen nationwide, she says safety can’t be undercut. "We’ve been to...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
fox35orlando.com
Fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran to be honored with Clydesdales at annual tree lighting event
APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka firefighter who died after being seriously injured on the job will be honored at the city's annual tree lighting event on Friday. Austin Duran, 25, was hurt this past summer when a 4,500-pound sand trailer fell on him and pinned him down, landing on his legs and abdomen. He had been in the hospital for weeks and underwent several surgeries before passing away.
Seminole High teen shot while at school sues school district for failing to act
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Seminole High School student shot on campus in January is now suing the Seminole County school district. Jhavon McIntyre claims school officials failed to follow district policy before the shooting on Jan. 19, 2022. According to a lawsuit filed earlier this month, McIntyre...
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown
There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!
floridainsider.com
Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation
UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
Orlando, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Florida caterer sued after allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding
A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
Man kills mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man'
A 21-year-old Florida man accused of killing his mother told authorities the reason he stabbed her to death was because "she never pushed me to be a man."
theapopkavoice.com
South Apopka Annexation: If the true goal is "One Apopka", we have work to do
Editor's Note: Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident who often contributes his opinions at the Apopka City Council meetings during the public comments section and in frequent op/eds with The Apopka Voice. There will be more coverage of the South Apopka Annexation Workshop in future editions of The Apopka Voice.
bungalower
New College Park Starbucks delayed over ground contamination
As first reported by The Community Paper, a planned Starbucks in College Park has hit a snag. We first told you about a new drive-thru Starbucks back in June 2021 that was in the works to replace the K Restaurant building at 1710 Edgewater Drive [GMap]. Those plans are hitting a road bump in the shape of Dieldrin, an insecticide that was found in the soil of the property that was likely left behind by a pest control company that used to operate there before it became a restaurant.
