Related
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
“My son won’t eat your old food,” mother-in-law trashes entire contents of fridge without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister, Grace, recently got married to my new brother-in-law, Rich. It was a fabulous, over the top wedding that I don’t know how they were able to afford, but I am guessing some of the money came from Janice, Rich’s mom.
Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail
A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photos of Her Kids Cozying Up to Each Other
Jenna Dewan is one proud mom. The dancer, 41, is showing off the bond between her children in a new photoset, and it's clear that there's no sibling rivalry brewing between the two. "I love my sister, a series," she captioned the sweet carousel, which started with a photo of...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table
When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
I Never Thought I'd Let My Kids Sleep In Bed With Me
Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed.
pethelpful.com
Dog Loves Helping with the Laundry and Our Hearts Can't Take It
Dogs are wonderful for many reasons, and one of those reasons are that they are natural helpers and workers. Many different dogs were bred to perform specific jobs in the past, and in the present day, our pups are still happy to help out in whatever way their canine brain can conceive. One woman showed us an example of this with her dog in a viral video.
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
32 Ruthlessly Funny Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Put Their Kids On Blast For The Whole Damn Internet
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
pethelpful.com
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?
The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.
verywellfamily.com
Why You Shouldn't Go Down a Slide With Your Child
The California sun was shining in the sky when Corinne Horsey took her daughter to the playground. Her 18-month-old, Haley, pointed towards the slide and tugged at her mom's sweatshirt. The pair climbed to the top and the daughter took her seat on mom's lap. Horsey called out "Yaaay!" during their descent.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Handle Your 3 Year Old Wetting Their Pants During the Day
Tired of your 3 year old wetting their pants during the day? Learn how to finally stop daytime potty training accidents once and for all. Potty training truly tests a parent’s patience, don’t you think?. Even though you put your child in undies all day, he’ll hold it...
TODAY.com
Woman’s easy hard-boiled-egg slicing technique for deviled eggs goes viral
An eggciting way to prepare a popular hors d’oeuvre in record time has gone mega-viral on social media. On Nov. 16, TikTok user @andrealanev, whose real name is Andrea VanDerwerker, shared a simple food preparation hack that has gotten a lot of attention for how mind-blowingly easy it is to eggsecute (OK, we'll stop with the egg puns now, promise).
pethelpful.com
Goose's Concern Over Mom's Wellbeing Could Teach Men a Thing or Two
It's nice to have someone looking out for you, isn't it? Just ask Shirley, whose adorably nosey goose can't seem to leave her alone. Judging by the way the bird cares for her, Glen might even think that she's his wife!. His sweet and silly antics are always on display...
