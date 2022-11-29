ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’

Donald Trump promised to build his presidential campaign around the rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January, while claiming that the people facing charges and prison time over the violent insurrection are being treated “unconstitutionally”.“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in a video screened on Thursday night at a fundraiser for families of those charged in attacking the Capitol. The country, he cautioned, “is going communist.”Earlier the former president took to Truth Social to defend hosting the rapper formerly known...
AP News Summary at 8:03 a.m. EST

At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown. SHANGHAI (AP) — What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds. The protesters expressed anger over China's harsh COVID-19 policies that they believed played a role in a deadly fire on Nov. 24 in a city in the far west. Then, a woman defiantly shouted for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to resign, emboldening others. Before dawn, police moved in to break up the gathering. The Nov. 26 protest in Shanghai wasn’t the first or the largest. But it was notable for the bold calls for the leadership change — the most open defiance of the ruling Communist Party in decades.
