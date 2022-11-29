Read full article on original website
Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’
Donald Trump promised to build his presidential campaign around the rioters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January, while claiming that the people facing charges and prison time over the violent insurrection are being treated “unconstitutionally”.“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in a video screened on Thursday night at a fundraiser for families of those charged in attacking the Capitol. The country, he cautioned, “is going communist.”Earlier the former president took to Truth Social to defend hosting the rapper formerly known...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Gannett, CNN, Washington Post make cuts in brutal week for media industry as hundreds lose jobs
Hundreds of media industry employees were laid off this week as Warner Bros. Discovery, Gannett and others reduced headcount amid economic uncertainty.
WFMZ-TV Online
AP News Summary at 8:03 a.m. EST
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown. SHANGHAI (AP) — What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds. The protesters expressed anger over China's harsh COVID-19 policies that they believed played a role in a deadly fire on Nov. 24 in a city in the far west. Then, a woman defiantly shouted for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to resign, emboldening others. Before dawn, police moved in to break up the gathering. The Nov. 26 protest in Shanghai wasn’t the first or the largest. But it was notable for the bold calls for the leadership change — the most open defiance of the ruling Communist Party in decades.
