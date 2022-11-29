Read full article on original website
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
NBC Miami
Russian Oil Sanctions Are About to Kick in. And They Could Disrupt Markets in a Big Way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
NBC Miami
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
NBC Miami
Biden and Macron Hold Talks Over US Climate Law Ahead of First State Dinner
Presidents Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged “glitches” in America's clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but said “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. Biden made the comments during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden, who is...
‘Wealthy Russian businessman’ arrested by UK crime agency over money laundering claims
A “wealthy Russian businessman” has been arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering.The man, 58, was detained by officers from a specialist kleptocracy unit at his multi-million pound home in London, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.The agency said the man was arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury as part of a major operation on Thursday.A 35-year-old man employed at his residence was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the address with a bag...
NBC Miami
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
Joint patrols resume in north Syria amid tension with Turkey
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S. troops Saturday resumed joint patrols with Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria days after they were stopped amid Turkish threats of a new ground incursion into the war-torn country. A patrol consisting of four American armored vehicles and one for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces...
NBC Miami
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
NBC Miami
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
NBC Miami
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
NBC Miami
Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup
The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
NBC Miami
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
