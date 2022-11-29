ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
NBC Miami

Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
The Independent

‘Wealthy Russian businessman’ arrested by UK crime agency over money laundering claims

A “wealthy Russian businessman” has been arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering.The man, 58, was detained by officers from a specialist kleptocracy unit at his multi-million pound home in London, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.The agency said the man was arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury as part of a major operation on Thursday.A 35-year-old man employed at his residence was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the address with a bag...
NBC Miami

South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
The Associated Press

Joint patrols resume in north Syria amid tension with Turkey

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S. troops Saturday resumed joint patrols with Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria days after they were stopped amid Turkish threats of a new ground incursion into the war-torn country. A patrol consisting of four American armored vehicles and one for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces...
NBC Miami

Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan

Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
NBC Miami

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
NBC Miami

Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup

The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
NBC Miami

5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.

