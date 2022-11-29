ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

NBC Connecticut

9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport

Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening. Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue. Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

Structure fire at 2180 Seaview Ave. Upon arrival, BFD reported a fire on all floors of 3 story multi-family dwelling. All occupants are out of the building and being evaluated by EMS. No report of serious injuries at this time. 9 adults were displaced. Red Cross contacted. 2022-12-01@4:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man, 36, reported missing

BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!. Scott climbed back aboard the boat, got down on bended knee, and finished what he'd started though soaking wet. New 'Truck Tax' begins in January. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Starting January 1, companies will have to...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
NAUGATUCK, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT

