Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday. Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m. The officer was in the area to oversee...
NBC Connecticut
9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening. Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue. Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
Suspect wanted in connection with Chicopee shooting arrested
The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
News 12
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire
Structure fire at 2180 Seaview Ave. Upon arrival, BFD reported a fire on all floors of 3 story multi-family dwelling. All occupants are out of the building and being evaluated by EMS. No report of serious injuries at this time. 9 adults were displaced. Red Cross contacted. 2022-12-01@4:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Bristol Press
Bristol man, 36, reported missing
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm
A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm. Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday night drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines. A tree fell on...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Eyewitness News
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
Starting January 1, companies will have to...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
3 men shot at Waterbury convenience store, owner is 'shaken up': Friend of business owner
WATERBURY, Conn. — The owner of a convenience store in Waterbury where three people were shot Tuesday afternoon is still processing what happened at his local business, according to those acquainted with the owner. At this point in the investigation, Waterbury Police believe the shooting happened inside Otto's Convenience...
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
