Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May

Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months. Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
COVINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fire destroys Campbell Co. home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
BUENA VISTA, VA
horseandrider.com

EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility

A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

