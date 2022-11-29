Read full article on original website
Court documents reveal list of weapons allegedly found in UVA shooting suspect’s dorm
Court documents obtained by The Daily Progress have revealed new insight into the weaponry found in the University of Virginia shooting suspect's dorm room after it was searched by Virginia State Police.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May
Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months. Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
WSLS
Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Augusta man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond flight
An Augusta County man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.
WSET
Man arrested in Alleghany County; $18k in drugs, cash, steel knuckles seized from car
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall said a sergeant with his office was on a patrol when he checked on a "suspicious person" in a car on Valley Ridge Road. The driver of the car, Cody Prior, was asleep in his car with...
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
One arrested, two sought for assault at Lynchburg car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are at large after an assault at the Cardinal Car Wash in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon. Lynchburg Police say they responded around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress involving one male being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man sustained non-critical injuries, according to police.
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
WSLS
Man charged after authorities seize meth, heroin in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a drug bust in Alleghany County, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. Deputies say around 12:34 a.m., they found a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Rd., and identified the driver as Cody Prior.
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
WSLS
Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
WSLS
Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight. We’re told callers said one...
