4-Star USC Cornerback Commit Watches Exclamation Point on USC's Regular Season

By Scott Schrader
On3.com
 2 days ago
There was a “Recruiting Dead” period during the month of August, so Crawford didn’t visit after he announced his commitment. But Crawford made it to the Coliseum when the Trojans faced ASU and was back for the Notre Dame game last Saturday.

On3.com

