ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
AFP

Iran's hijab law under review: attorney general

Iran's parliament and the judiciary are reviewing a law which requires women to cover their heads, and which triggered more than two months of deadly protests, the attorney general said. Protesters have burned their head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans.
The Associated Press

Joint patrols resume in north Syria amid tension with Turkey

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S. troops Saturday resumed joint patrols with Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria days after they were stopped amid Turkish threats of a new ground incursion into the war-torn country. A patrol consisting of four American armored vehicles and one for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces...
KRQE News 13

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s...
24/7 Wall St.

Best Countries To Move To

It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.  In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in […]
The Independent

France boss Didier Deschamps wary of the threat posed by Poland

France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.Toujours derrière nous ! 𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑪𝑰 pour votre précieux soutien 🙌Bonne semaine à tous les supporters des Bleus 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2ujsErvetN— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 28, 2022France are favourites to progress but Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, remains wary.He...
The Guardian

Things we lost in the wildfires: images of the devastating personal cost of a warming world

“I was looking for a way to respond to the climate crisis for a long time,” says Gideon Mendel. Since the 1980s, the South African photographer has dedicated his career to documenting social issues around the globe – from the atrocities of apartheid to the Syrian refugee crisis. His images have sought to centre the lives and voices of the people who have been affected. But when he turned his attention to the warming planet around 15 years ago, the standard visual language seemed to be all “glaciers and polar bears”. “I wanted to make my work more personal and visceral,” he says.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy