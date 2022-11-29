Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson on Why Both $DOGE and $BNB Could Be Part of Elon’s Plans for Twitter
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder and CEO of IO Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s R&D, says that in the long term Cardano will evolve into “a network of blockchains,” has explained why he believes both Dogecoin ($DOGE) and $BNB could be part of Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter.
themarketperiodical.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction as $900 Million in Trading Volume Arrives
Alt: These are copper, but appear gold under the lighting!. Dogecoin price prediction has gone up above $0.0720 and is now on the market at $0.0810. Nevertheless, the trend line is declining, and 50-day moving average continue to obstruct the upward movement, unlike the popularity of online betting, which can be done even easier if you download the app.
u.today
David Gokhshtein Extends Support For DOGE
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
u.today
80 Million XRP Moved in 3 Suspicious Transactions, Here's Why
u.today
Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December
astaga.com
357 Million XRP Moved WhIle Coinbase stops Support
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto has confronted a lot resistance from completely different platforms because of the US SEC launching a lawsuit in opposition to it. Nonetheless, these troubles haven’t stopped whales from accumulating the token. Nonetheless, constructive XRP information coming from the crucial lawsuit has helped it to remain related available in the market.
cryptoglobe.com
Gokhshtein Media Founder on Why He Is More Bullish on $ETH Than $BTC
On Thursday (1 December 2022), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, explained why he is currently more bullish on Ethereum ($ETH) Earlier today, Gokhshtein told his over 703K Twitter followers:. Here is how ETH-BTC has performed over the past five-day period:. On...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Justin Bennett Predicts Litecoin To Outperform Bitcoin, Issues Warning on Ethereum
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing positive sentiment toward Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC). Crypto strategist Justin Bennett tells his 111,800 Twitter followers that he is bullish on Litecoin and expects the 14th-largest crypto asset by market cap to even outperform the king crypto. According to the analyst, LTC...
cryptoglobe.com
SBF Says ‘ I Didn’t Ever Try To Commit Fraud on Anyone’, Crypto Community Reacts
On Wednesday (30 November 2022), the New York Times held its annual DealBook Summit in New York City, an an event which was hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Times columnist and DealBook founder and editor at large. Here were the main speakers/interviewees:. Of course, the interviewee that most people were...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano Trumps All Other Cryptoassets in Terms of Developer Activity, Says Analytics Firm
On Thursday (1 December 2022), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, pointed out an interesting fact that might not come as a surprise to Cardano fans, but which might shock other people in the crypto space.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Can See $BNB Hitting ‘Potentially Even the Highs Around $450’
On Thursday (1 December 2022), prominent crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his thoughts on the price action of BNB, “the cryptocurrency coin that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem.”. According to Binance, $BNB can be used to “pay for goods and services, settle transaction fees on Binance...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin
The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
