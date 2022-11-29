ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
themarketperiodical.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction as $900 Million in Trading Volume Arrives

Alt: These are copper, but appear gold under the lighting!. Dogecoin price prediction has gone up above $0.0720 and is now on the market at $0.0810. Nevertheless, the trend line is declining, and 50-day moving average continue to obstruct the upward movement, unlike the popularity of online betting, which can be done even easier if you download the app.
u.today

David Gokhshtein Extends Support For DOGE

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
u.today

80 Million XRP Moved in 3 Suspicious Transactions, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

357 Million XRP Moved WhIle Coinbase stops Support

XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto has confronted a lot resistance from completely different platforms because of the US SEC launching a lawsuit in opposition to it. Nonetheless, these troubles haven’t stopped whales from accumulating the token. Nonetheless, constructive XRP information coming from the crucial lawsuit has helped it to remain related available in the market.
cryptoglobe.com

Gokhshtein Media Founder on Why He Is More Bullish on $ETH Than $BTC

On Thursday (1 December 2022), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, explained why he is currently more bullish on Ethereum ($ETH) Earlier today, Gokhshtein told his over 703K Twitter followers:. Here is how ETH-BTC has performed over the past five-day period:. On...
cryptoglobe.com

SBF Says ‘ I Didn’t Ever Try To Commit Fraud on Anyone’, Crypto Community Reacts

On Wednesday (30 November 2022), the New York Times held its annual DealBook Summit in New York City, an an event which was hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Times columnist and DealBook founder and editor at large. Here were the main speakers/interviewees:. Of course, the interviewee that most people were...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Can See $BNB Hitting ‘Potentially Even the Highs Around $450’

On Thursday (1 December 2022), prominent crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his thoughts on the price action of BNB, “the cryptocurrency coin that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem.”. According to Binance, $BNB can be used to “pay for goods and services, settle transaction fees on Binance...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin

The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy