Saturday Sports
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices slipped to 0-2 and fell 62-60 to the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Alice Arena. It’s Lincoln’s second straight 2 point loss to start the season. Joel Sanders lead the Alices in scoring with 16 in the loss. The South Knox Boys Basketball Team downed...
HS Basketball Scores from Friday
Bloomfield downed Shakamak 71-42 Eastern Greene Clobbered Brown County 68-22 Linton knocked off Clay City 65-33 Northeast Dubois downed Washington Catholic 54-9 Pike Central squeaked past Forest Park 70-66 in Overtime. South Knox routed North Knox 42-13 Sullivan got past Northview 75-53 Tecumseh defeated Evansville Day 87-79 Evansville Reitz holds...
Rivet Game Saturday Postponed; LHS, NK, SK All in Action
The Rivet High School Homecoming game Saturday night has been postponed due to illness. The Patriots were scheduled to play Medora; no makeup date has been set at this time. The Vincennes Lincoln boys and girls are both in action tonight. The boys face Reitz at Alice Arena. Tip off is at 8 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. Also, the L-H-S girls travel to Salem to face the Lady Lions; hear that one on WAOV.
County Basketball Roundup: SK Girls Defeat Sullivan; NK Frosh Defeat LHS; VU Wins 13th in a Row
(SK Girls Defeat Sullivan) The South Knox Lady Spartans picked up their fifth victory of the year with a 44-32 win at Sullivan. South Knox led 18-5 after one; Sullivan cut the lead to five in the third, before a strong fourth quarter led the Lady Spartans to the win.
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
Indiana Gas Prices Down; Vincennes Prices Around $3.14 a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $3.57 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday and seven cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.50 a gallon. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 25 cents lower than a month...
NWS Issues Wind Advisory Today
The National weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 P.M. today to 1:00 A.M. tomorrow. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Among the impacted counties are Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
Three-Alarm Fire Damages Lawrenceville Home
A three-alarm fire did significant damage yesterday to a residence in Lawrenceville. The fire was called in yesterday morning. Vincennes Township and Bridgeport Fire crews joined Lawrence-Allison firefighters in putting out the blaze. The affected home suffered what is called extensive damage. No fire cause has been determined at this...
KC Council Calls Progress “On Time” on KC Jail
Progress continues on time at the Knox County Jail expansion on Old Decker Road. Work continues on the three-phase project to expand the Jail and construct a new Community Corrections center. The project is about a year from completion. The Knox County Council has been responsible for financing the Jail...
Two Arrested in Daviess County on Separate Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Flora, Illinois man Wednesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. 30-year-old Colten Harmon is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Robert...
Daviess County Group Gives Mini-Grant for Charity Tracker Expansion
Our Community Foundation has awarded a $250 mini grant to Daviess County Partnership that will help track assistance provided by a variety of agencies to residents living in Odon and Elnora. The grant will expand the organization’s Charity Tracker database to include the services provided by St. Vincent DePaul in Bramble. The organization is in Martin County but serves northern Daviess County residents who need food, clothing, shelter, medical care, or general assistance.
Jasper PD Arrest Pike County Man on Child Molesting Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Pike County man Wednesday on two counts of Child Molesting. Police say they arrested 36-year-old James Blunk of Otwell following an investigation that began November 17th into allegations of inappropriate touching of a juvenile under the age of 14. Blunk is being held without bond in...
A New Kind of Job Fair is Coming to 1972 Center Next Week
Job seekers and job providers alike are invited to attend the annual “Job-a-Palooza” on Wednesday, December 7th. The job fair will be held at the 1972 Center on Old Wheatland Road. The event is presented by the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says...
Gibson County Judge Facing Possible Disciplinary Action
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
