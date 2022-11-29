The Rivet High School Homecoming game Saturday night has been postponed due to illness. The Patriots were scheduled to play Medora; no makeup date has been set at this time. The Vincennes Lincoln boys and girls are both in action tonight. The boys face Reitz at Alice Arena. Tip off is at 8 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. Also, the L-H-S girls travel to Salem to face the Lady Lions; hear that one on WAOV.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO