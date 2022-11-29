Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV has been found guilty on all charges including eight counts of aggravated murder in the Pike County Massacre trial. George sat downcast and expressionless as Judge Randy Deering read the jury’s verdict on each of the 22 counts. Tony Rhoden spoke afterward....
Fox 19
Final Wagner murder trial expected next year
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - And then there was one. The conviction this week of George Wagner IV on all 22 counts against him in the Pike County massacre leaves his father in a very distinct minority. Billy Wagner, 51, is now the lone family member who continues to maintain his...
Fox 19
Rhodens show resilience, resolve in aftermath of George Wagner IV verdict
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The surviving members of the Rhoden family embraced in the courtroom Wednesday after the jury found George Wagner IV guilty of murdering their late loved ones. Moments later, they emerged from the courthouse under the calming aegis of that verdict, saying it afforded them a little...
Comments / 0