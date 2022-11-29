Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
forwardtimes.com
The Black Man Project Commits to Eliminating Barriers to Mental Health for Black Men
Over the past few years, The Black Man Project has toured the country, hosting conversations focused on the Black male experience in contemporary society, engaging more than 100 men in Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, Tulsa, OK, and New York, NY. This winter, The Black Man Project will launch free...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals how a potentially fatal COVID-19 complication damages lung tissue
Mechanisms involved in the rapid, severe progression of fibrosis in the lung tissues of COVID-19 patients, a potentially fatal complication of the virus that damages and scars the lungs, have been uncovered by researchers led by UTHealth Houston. Until now, little was known about the cellular mechanisms that lead to...
Houston bakery beats diabetes through healthy lifestyle and cookies
November is American Diabetes Month. A time where, across the country, communities team up to bring awareness to this powerful disease.
defendernetwork.com
Houston lifestyle blogger embraces Afro-Latina culture
About 6 million adults in the U.S identify as Afro Latino, each with very distinct cultures, history. That includes Alexa Dolmo, a Houston based influencer who came to the United States from her native country Honduras at the age of 14. Living in Houston was a “wakeup call” when she realized that it was difficult to find a space that recognizes and celebrates all of her identities. Her classmates often deemed her not Black because of her heritage, and the experience made her uncomfortable in her own skin.
defendernetwork.com
Defender wins first place for Best Black newspaper website
The Houston Defender took home a major award at the Editor and Publisher’s EPPY Awards. The news team won first place in the Best Black newspaper website (fewer than 1 million unique visitors) category. More than 400 entries across over 40 diverse categories came from media companies large and small world-wide, including broadcast networks, cable news and sports networks, local news publications, niche content publishers and colleges and universities.
New chief nursing officer announced for HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball announced Angelle Rhemann as its new chief nursing officer in a news release Nov. 28. Effective Nov. 1, Rhemann was promoted to the position after serving as the interim CNO at the hospital.
Water treatment experts answer questions about what happened with Houston's boil notice
Why were residents in the fourth-largest U.S. city notified hours after the initial system outage that there was a notice? Experts answer all your questions here
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner talks city issues at Texas Tribune event
The Texas Tribune recently hosted a “Conversation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner,” where Houston’s CEO discussed current city issues and his plans for his last year in office. Here are excerpts from that Q&A which was moderated by the Tribune’s editor-in-chief Sewell Chan where Turner focuses on...
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Texas Lt. Governor details how state will spend $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - Fresh off his re-election to a third term as a leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick relayed his plans for investing an unprecedented $30 billion budget surplus. Topping his list, is significant property tax relief, most likely, in the form of a higher homestead exemption.
defendernetwork.com
What you need to know to deal with the boil water notice
The city of Houston issued a boil water notice late Sunday night that continues to impact the nearly 2.2 million people in the area. Now, many Houston-area residents are wondering how safe the water is for use, and what exactly can and can’t you do when trying to avoid illness during the notice.
fox26houston.com
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
fox26houston.com
October ransomware attack at St. Luke's now affecting employee's paychecks
HOUSTON - After an October ransomware attack that affected operations at St. Luke's Health hospitals, in Houston, systems have been resolved, but some staff members now complain the attack has hit their paychecks. The attack affected operations at more than 130 hospitals across the country, run by CommonSpirit Health. At...
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
'Mixed emotions': Woman charged in Vanessa Guillen's death pleads guilty to lesser charges, attorney says
HOUSTON — The woman charged in connection with the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom Tuesday. Guillen, who was from Houston, was killed, dismembered and burned by a fellow soldier in 2020. Cecily Aguilar was charged with helping her boyfriend, Fort Hood Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up the disturbing crime.
theseabreezebeacon.com
State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson Becomes First Freshman Member to Pre-File Legislation for the 88th Legislative Session
(Austin, TX) – State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson is the first legislator of her freshman class to pre-file bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The 88th Texas Legislature will convene on January 10th, 2023, at which time Representative-Elect Leo-Wilson will officially be sworn in as the state representative for House District 23 encompassing Galveston and Chambers counties.
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
'It was between my embarrassment or my kids': Mom shares what led her to Houston Food Bank for help
"It came to a point where it was between my embarrassment or my kids." A struggling Houston mom knew about the resources offered, but it took her a while before she finally reached out for help.
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
