India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.
Australian shares close higher on China hopes
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...
Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI
TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures.
French consumer spending falls in October, inflation unchanged in November
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter of 2022 while household spending fell more than expected in October and inflation remained at a high of 7.1% in November.
Japan's factory output falls again in October on global slowdown, weak chip demand
Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production plans. The feeble business activity highlights challenges for the world's third-largest economy, which has been lagging behind peers in recovering from the pandemic even...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, is reportedly living in Japan after he disappeared from public after a Chinese government crackdown. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.
Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view. Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Pentagon Estimates China Has Doubled Number of Missiles That Can Hit U.S.
The latest China Military Power report released by the U.S. military assesses China fields 300 intercontinental ballistic missiles, twice as many as last year.
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without notice. Japan's military also said it had scrambled jets in response to flights over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, by Russian and Chinese aircraft.
Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. Global stocks...
Canada won’t compromise values in relations with China, says foreign minister
Exclusive: as the two nations prepare to co-host Cop15, Mélanie Joly discusses Canada’s long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy
U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
iPhone Maker Foxconn Entices Angry Workers in China to Return as Apple Faces Supply Crunch
Foxconn is offering big bonuses to entice workers back to its Zhengzhou, China factory after labor unrest. Evercore ISI analysts said that iPhone demand could be affected by 5 million to 8 million units in the December quarter as a result of the disruptions. Foxconn said on Tuesday that it...
