kalkinemedia.com

Australian shares close higher on China hopes

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...
Reuters

Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures.
CNBC

Japan's factory output falls again in October on global slowdown, weak chip demand

Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production plans. The feeble business activity highlights challenges for the world's third-largest economy, which has been lagging behind peers in recovering from the pandemic even...
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Business Insider

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, is reportedly living in Japan after he disappeared from public after a Chinese government crackdown. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.

Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view. Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.
AFP

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
WASHINGTON STATE

