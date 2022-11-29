Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
denver7.com
Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers
The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
constructiondive.com
LG Chem plans $3B Tennessee EV battery plant
LG Chem, the Seoul, South Korea-based chemical company, plans to invest $3 billion for an EV battery manufacturing facility project in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to a company press release. The new plant will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and will cover 420 acres. Production targets 120,000...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
Experts explain why a Russian oil price cap might fall flat and instead give Putin's biggest crude customers a boost.
Insider's Phil Rosen sat down with oil historian Gregory Brew and Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati to talk sanctions and oil.
Lordstown Begins Delivering Electric Trucks to Customers, Against All Odds
LordstownHaving survived fires and fleeing executives, Lordstown has managed to start shipping vehicles to customers.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering building 2 massive battery plants with LG
Hyundai is reportedly considering building two massive battery plants in a partnership with LG. Rumors have been circulating over the past week that Hyundai is considering building a battery plant along with its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia. The older report stated that Hyundai is working with SK Innovation to build a single plant. However, according to an unnamed source cited by a local paper in South Korea and reported by Reuters, Hyundai may also be considering building a pair of battery plants with LG Chem.
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.
Green steel is coming. Automakers and others are starting to get in line for supply.
teslarati.com
Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report
Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips. In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do. Chip shortages are expected to continue through 2023. Competition is not going away anytime soon. Rising interest rates make buying a new car even more expensive. There's nothing quite like...
conceptcarz.com
Honda To Begin U.S. Production of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in 2024
• New FCEV will be based on the all-new Honda CR-V, adding zero emissions and EV driving performance to America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century. •Production will occur at Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, known for building small volume, specialty vehicles like the Acura NSX supercar. •First...
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).
GM VP Kristen Siemen on how the world can embrace the EV revolution: ‘It’s a cultural change’
GM VP Kristen Siemen says that companies can achieve their environmental goals faster than they thought—but they need to consider accessibility, too.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Q&A: How installers can mitigate battery supply chain risk
In this interview, FranklinWH VP of product marketing Linh Tran shares actionable insights installers can take to proactively tackle the challenge of home battery supply chain reliability. With nearly 15 years invested in the energy sector and commercial experience launching a variety of home battery products for the North American market, Linh’s ambition is to show U.S. solar contractors how batteries can increase residential solar sales and improve their business operations.
