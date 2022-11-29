Read full article on original website
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.
Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
BBC
Energy bills: 'We cut back but are paying three times as much'
Amy Appleyard had been paying £136 a month to heat and light her home. Knowing that energy bills would rise in the autumn, she and her family had cut back on how much power they were using. But they were shocked to be told that their monthly direct debit...
French consumer spending falls in October, inflation unchanged in November
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter of 2022 while household spending fell more than expected in October and inflation remained at a high of 7.1% in November.
The stock market in 2023 will have less pain but no gains as companies see anemic earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says
Poor earnings growth will stretch into 2023, meaning investors should prepare for a year with no gains, Goldman Sachs said. That's because high interest rates will continue to weigh on corporate earnings well into next year. If the economy sees a soft landing, earnings will be flat and the S&P...
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.
Eurozone inflation falls for the first time in over a year
The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, released figures on Wednesday indicating that inflation in the Eurozone dropped in November.
Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls
ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
