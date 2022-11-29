ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
BBC

Energy bills: 'We cut back but are paying three times as much'

Amy Appleyard had been paying £136 a month to heat and light her home. Knowing that energy bills would rise in the autumn, she and her family had cut back on how much power they were using. But they were shocked to be told that their monthly direct debit...
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Reuters

Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...

Comments / 0

Community Policy