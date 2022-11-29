Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne
Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire
It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness
The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bad decisions finally make sense as Co-CEO shows support for Elon Musk
In a world where almost every A-List celebrity criticized Elon Musk for his handling of Twitter, there will be those who sit at the top of the ivory tower who will support the billionaire’s decision. So it comes as no surprise when Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, announced his support for Musk’s decision, considering the current decisions the streaming platform made this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
After the success of ‘Glass Onion’, Netflix says it has no plans to become a “Theatrical Business”
Netflix says that it has no plans to transition to the movie industry after the success Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received. The film had a limited theatrical release during Thanksgiving weekend and received high praise and reception from fans and critics. According to Deadline, Netflix founder and Co-CEO,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally responds to ‘friend’ he welcomed back to Twitter Kanye West declaring love for Hitler
It’s hard to write about the whole Elon Musk/Kanye West situation because it evolves so quickly. Case in point: back in October, Musk let the controversial rapper and self-proclaimed Hitler lover (more on that in a second) back on Twitter. However, he has yet to respond to Ye’s latest controversy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it
On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga
The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are once again pondering the biggest unanswered question of ‘The Force Awakens’
The Star Wars sequel trilogy was filled with so many questions, especially due to the time jump. But while some of them were answered, others remain unknown and it wasn’t brought up in any of the three films. Now, three years after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a fan wondered if a certain scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was resolved.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Collider
New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Footage Shows Grogu Flexing His Force Skills
Now that audiences know to expect the return of Disney+'s original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian this March, the anticipation and excitement can begin to properly build. As part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand via video to share a brand-new look at the upcoming season, which features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) himself, as well as his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu, who has some new skills to show off.
