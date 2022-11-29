Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City, Two Killed in Clashes
AMMAN (Reuters) -Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
US News and World Report
Israeli President Touts Business Ties on First Bahrain Visit
DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago and as a right-wing coalition government takes shape in Israel. Herzog, whose...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Ramaphosa Says ANC Executive to Decide His Fate
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's national executive to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him, a day after his spokesman said he would not resign. Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an executive...
US News and World Report
Afghan Capital Hit by Attacks Near Ex-PM Hekmatyar's Office, Pakistan Embassy
KABUL (Reuters) -One person was killed on Friday in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said, the same day as an apparent failed assassination attempt at the Pakistan Embassy. Multiple attackers were killed and several guards injured in...
Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation but holds fire on far-right cabinet
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Sunday to oppose Israeli settlements or annexation in the West Bank, but promised to judge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming government by actions and not personalities. "We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution, including but not limited to settlement expansion, moves toward annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo of holy sites, demolitions and evictions, and incitement to violence," Blinken said.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Saudi Prince Seeks Mideast Leadership, Independence With Xi's Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on...
US News and World Report
Large Demos in Malta as Parliament Debates 'Abortion Law'
VALLETTA (Reuters) - A large picture of an unborn baby was placed outside the office of Malta's prime minister on Sunday as demonstrators called on the government to halt plans to amend the country's strict anti-abortion laws. The protest, the biggest in years, attracted several thousand people including Malta's top...
US News and World Report
Thousands of Congolese Churchgoers Join Nationwide Marches Against Eastern Violence
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Christians took to the streets across Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to protest violence in eastern regions, as church leaders accused the international community of hypocrisy over Rwanda's alleged role in the fighting. After Sunday services, churchgoers in the capital Kinshasa and...
The Guardian view on biodiversity collapse: the crisis humanity can no longer ignore
In an essay entitled The Sense of Wonder, the American conservationist Rachel Carson suggested two questions to make us think more deeply about our natural environment. “What if I had never seen this before? What if I knew I would never see it again?”. Published in 1955, Carson’s call...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Opposition Demand Date to Resume Dialogue With Maduro in Mexico
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition asked President Nicolas Maduro's government to set a date to resume political talks in Mexico that could alleviate the county's long-running political and economic crises. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City on Nov. 26 after more than a year of hiatus, and signed...
US News and World Report
UK Government Could Bring in Military to Ease Strikes, Conservative Chairman Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Ramaphosa Will Not Resign After Support From Allies - Spokesperson
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign and will seek a second term as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after allies rallied behind him to stay on, a spokesperson from the president's office said on Saturday. Ramaphosa's position as the head of state came...
US News and World Report
Iran Executes Four Men Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Report
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
US News and World Report
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistani Embassy in Kabul
(Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, via a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram on Sunday. The embassy came under attack on Friday and a Pakistani security guard was wounded by gunfire...
US News and World Report
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, one day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered by an October 2021 coup. Leftist politician Wagdi Salih, who was freed at...
US News and World Report
Japan Monitoring Possible Tsunami Risk From Indonesia Volcano - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported. A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
US News and World Report
Sweden Deports Man With Alleged Ties to Kurdish Militant Group
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden on Friday deported a Kurdish man with alleged links to Kurdish militant group the PKK, a government minister told Swedish Television, as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in Sweden in...
US News and World Report
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
