Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Messi dominates mismatch with Lewandowski but Poland striker keeps his head | Sid Lowe
Argentina’s maestro Lionel Messi against Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski was no contest but both ended up embracing in celebration
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Messi tries to avoid elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi’s final attempt to win the tournament. That match is part of an intense Wednesday...
Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
Yardbarker
Pochettino Delivers Honest Take on Just What It Was Like to Manage PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio
Mauricio Pochettino has noted that he is now a “better person, professional, coach” after a season of managing Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe trio. PSG won a mere one trophy last season, as it clinched the Ligue 1 title with 90 points over 38...
Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia and could move after the World Cup
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
'One of the best penalty keepers in the world': Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand impressed by Wojciech Szczesny's save from Lionel Messi... as he stops a spot-kick for second match in a row
Wojciech Szczesny has been hailed as one of the best penalty specialists in the world by Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer after he denied Lionel Messi from the spot against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The Poland shot-stopper was deemed to have fouled the Argentinian playmaker after catching him in the...
2022 FIFA World Cup Will Make History With All-Female Refereeing Crew
Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz are set to oversee Thursday's match between Costa Rica and Germany.
International Business Times
Messi And Lewandowski's World Cup Dreams In The Balance
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski head into Wednesday's showdown between Argentina and Poland with the futures of what could be their final World Cup adventures hanging in the balance. Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in...
The mystery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ‘goal’ has been solved
Cristiano Ronaldo threw his hands in the air in belief that he scored a pivotal, and historic, goal for Portugal. His restraint to unleash his iconic “Siu” celebration, however, suggests he harbored some doubt about who was responsible. In the 54th minute of Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup win over Uruguay on Monday, the 37-year-old megastar appeared to head in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to give the team a 1-0 lead. The goal would have marked Ronaldo’s ninth at a World Cup, bringing him level with the legendary Eusebio as the nation’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates...
Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
“We can’t stop talking about Neymar,” Casemiro had said in the build-up to this latest stop on Brazil’s quest to win a sixth World Cup. After his winning goal here against Switzerland, they’ll only be talking about him.With the side’s talismanic No 10 injured and watching wave after wave of pressure go unrewarded from afar, it was left to the defensive midfielder with just five international goals to his name to do his best impression of the absent hero with 75.The strike was a sweet one, struck hard and to Yann Sommer’s left, the Swiss keeper left with no...
‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat
The Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”, having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Where does France stand after advancing?
Despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday, France is advancing to the knockout stage after going 2-0-1. DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan gave their thoughts on France's current standing on "World Cup Now." DaMarcus Beasley: When you look at those two teams, France is a better team [than Australia]. [They...
‘I’m not going to pay!’: Wojciech Szczesny reveals €100 bet with Lionel Messi over World Cup penalty
Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he made a €100 bet with Lionel Messi over whether their collision during Argentina’s World Cup win over Poland would be given as a penalty. The Poland goalkeeper rushed out to punch a cross but missed the ball and clattered into a leaping Messi during the first half of the crucial Group C encounter at Stadium 974. The referee, Danny Makkelie, did not deem the incident a penalty but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened and instructed the on-field official to check his pitch-side monitor. As the players waited for the decision, Szczesny says he...
Yardbarker
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
Ronaldo Could Become Highest-Earning Athlete With Next Club
After his nasty breakup with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move to a non-European league for the first time in his career — and receive a record payday in the process. Ronaldo has received a two-and-a-half year offer worth $207 million annually from the Saudi Pro...
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
