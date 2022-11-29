ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Daily Mail

'One of the best penalty keepers in the world': Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand impressed by Wojciech Szczesny's save from Lionel Messi... as he stops a spot-kick for second match in a row

Wojciech Szczesny has been hailed as one of the best penalty specialists in the world by Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer after he denied Lionel Messi from the spot against Argentina on Wednesday evening. The Poland shot-stopper was deemed to have fouled the Argentinian playmaker after catching him in the...
International Business Times

Messi And Lewandowski's World Cup Dreams In The Balance

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski head into Wednesday's showdown between Argentina and Poland with the futures of what could be their final World Cup adventures hanging in the balance. Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in...
New York Post

The mystery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ‘goal’ has been solved

Cristiano Ronaldo threw his hands in the air in belief that he scored a pivotal, and historic, goal for Portugal. His restraint to unleash his iconic “Siu” celebration, however, suggests he harbored some doubt about who was responsible. In the 54th minute of Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup win over Uruguay on Monday, the 37-year-old megastar appeared to head in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to give the team a 1-0 lead. The goal would have marked Ronaldo’s ninth at a World Cup, bringing him level with the legendary Eusebio as the nation’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates...
The Independent

Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland

“We can’t stop talking about Neymar,” Casemiro had said in the build-up to this latest stop on Brazil’s quest to win a sixth World Cup. After his winning goal here against Switzerland, they’ll only be talking about him.With the side’s talismanic No 10 injured and watching wave after wave of pressure go unrewarded from afar, it was left to the defensive midfielder with just five international goals to his name to do his best impression of the absent hero with 75.The strike was a sweet one, struck hard and to Yann Sommer’s left, the Swiss keeper left with no...
The Independent

‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat

The Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him”, having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Where does France stand after advancing?

Despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday, France is advancing to the knockout stage after going 2-0-1. DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan gave their thoughts on France's current standing on "World Cup Now." DaMarcus Beasley: When you look at those two teams, France is a better team [than Australia]. [They...
The Independent

‘I’m not going to pay!’: Wojciech Szczesny reveals €100 bet with Lionel Messi over World Cup penalty

Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he made a €100 bet with Lionel Messi over whether their collision during Argentina’s World Cup win over Poland would be given as a penalty. The Poland goalkeeper rushed out to punch a cross but missed the ball and clattered into a leaping Messi during the first half of the crucial Group C encounter at Stadium 974. The referee, Danny Makkelie, did not deem the incident a penalty but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened and instructed the on-field official to check his pitch-side monitor. As the players waited for the decision, Szczesny says he...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...

