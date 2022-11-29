ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Smith begs for forgiveness in first post-slap TV interview, but ‘Emancipation’ might already be doomed

By Scott Campbell
 4 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

Jenna Ortega admits she had an inkling that the major ‘Wednesday’ twist was coming

Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday to follow. It’s safe to say what Netflix’s new favorite day of the week is after Wednesday, which cheekily debuted on the same weekday you’d expect, and began its woe-happy takeover of the platform in the blink of an eye, dethroning season four of Stranger Things as the most watched English-language Netflix series within just two weeks of its debut.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s bad decisions finally make sense as Co-CEO shows support for Elon Musk

In a world where almost every A-List celebrity criticized Elon Musk for his handling of Twitter, there will be those who sit at the top of the ivory tower who will support the billionaire’s decision. So it comes as no surprise when Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, announced his support for Musk’s decision, considering the current decisions the streaming platform made this year.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Good Morning America’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair

The very smitten on-screen friendship of Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have gone too far. The anchors, who daily host GMA3 and often guest host GMA, have been spotted together for months, being overly flirtatious. One video even shows Holmes casually touching Robach on her rear end while outside of a cottage in upstate New York. The UK Daily Mail originally broke the story, and claim that the two had a getaway alone at the cottage two weeks ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel

For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket

Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye shockingly brings nothing of value discussing Hitler with Alex Jones

The two most controversial men in America discussed, of all things, the most controversial man to ever exist during an interview Thursday. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the conspiracy theory podcast InfoWars, where he told host Alex Jones that he respects Adolf Hitler, the former Nazi leader responsible for the mass genocide of European Jews, adding, “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler – a lot of things. I love everyone.”

