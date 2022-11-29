Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
US News and World Report
Hackers Dump More Customer Data From Australian Insurer Medibank
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Thursday hackers had released more of its stolen medical records, as the media reported that the complete set of data on millions of customers was now public. The Office of the Australian Information Commission (OAIC), the country's privacy regulator,...
European Commissioner Breton: EU will not remain passive on U.S. subsidies
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will not remain passive on new U.S. subsidies and must act to protect European competitiveness, Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the bloc's internal market, told an industry conference in Berlin on Tuesday.
decrypt.co
Bankrupt BlockFi Suing FTX Founder Over Robinhood Shares Promised as Collateral: Report
SBF allegedly promised his stake in Robinhood as collateral to help the now-bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi through its liquidity issues. The recently bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi is suing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to obtain shares of Robinhood he allegedly pledged to the company as collateral earlier this month. The filing,...
US News and World Report
China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
Are big banks short-changing consumers by failing to reduce mortgage costs?
Big high street banks stand accused of failing to pass on to customers the recent movements in the money markets that should have improved mortgage and savings rates. Some lenders are offering fixed-rate mortgage deals that are 50%-60% more expensive than those they were selling three months ago – despite the fact the money market “swap rates” that largely determine the pricing of new fixed deals have fallen sharply since the highs which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.
CNET
Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates for December 2022
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the online banking division of global financial giant (and eighth biggest bank in the US) Goldman Sachs. Marcus offers three types of certificates of deposit as well as a high-yield savings account and no-fee personal loans. Introduced in 2016, Marcus offers savings and CD accounts...
ambcrypto.com
Cryptocurrency firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment, thanks to FTX
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global has missed a loan repayment of 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $3 million. The update was shared by the institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance. According to M11 Credit, Auros is experiencing a short-term liquidity issue as a result...
Canadian regulators to review sale of HSBC's Canada business to RBC
TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators will review the sale of HSBC's (HSBA.L) business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, the Canadian government's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
thedefiant.io
Auros Misses $3.1M Loan Payment on Maple Finance
Auros, a crypto trading firm which claims on its LinkedIn profile to account for a “significant proportion of global cryptocurrency volume,” has missed a loan payment of 2,400 wrapped Ether (wETH), worth $3.1M as of Nov. 30. The news comes via M11 Credit, the counterparty which made the loan.
thenewscrypto.com
SBF Claims FTX US Is Fully Solvent & Withdrawals Could Open Today
SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.
CoinTelegraph
EmpiresX ‘head trader’ to face 4 years of prison over $100M crypto ‘Ponzi’
One of the leading figures convicted of being behind the $100 million crypto Ponzi scheme, EmpiresX, has just been handed an over four-year jail sentence by a United States court. The sentencing was handed to Joshua David Nicholas, the head trader of purported crypto platform EmpiresX, who is now set...
Bankrupt crypto lender wants to return deposits, but it's not that simple
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi wants to urgently resume platform withdrawals, so customers can have their funds back. Why it matters: While that move may seem logical (especially to customers), it would be precedent-in-the-making for future crypto cases, touching on the all-important hierarchy of unsecured creditors. The big picture: "There are...
US News and World Report
Chevron Australia Finds Nearly Half Its Workers Have Suffered Workplace Bullying
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Tuesday said nearly half its workers in Australia had been bullied in the past five years and nearly a third had experienced sexual harassment, with women suffering higher instances of workplace abuse. The global energy giant reviewed its business after the state of Western...
Brazil's risky debtors triple since 2019 - central bank
BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that 12.2% of borrowers from authorized financial institutions are in a "risky indebtedness" situation, with the total number of Brazilians in that category almost tripling since 2019.
ihodl.com
FTX Resumes Salary Payments
Both FTX Trading and most of the group's subsidiaries have begun paying salaries to employees around the world and making payments to some contractors and service providers outside the United States. John Ray, FTX's CEO, has said this has been possible after the court approved part of the petitions related...
World Cup Ad Targets Visa, Credit Card Swipe Fees
A bill moving through Congress aims to treat credit cards in one way that debit cards are currently used. Currently, swipe fees charged by major credit card companies cut into small business owners' profits. Those charges ultimately result in consumers paying more for goods and services. At 2 to 3 percent or more in the U.S., advocates for the proposed legislation say the swipe fees are too high.
Big polluters given almost €100bn in free carbon permits by EU
Big polluting industries have been given almost €100bn (£86bn) in free carbon permits by the EU in the last nine years, according to an analysis by the WWF. The free allowances are “in direct contradiction with the polluter pays principle”, the group said. Free pollution permits...
