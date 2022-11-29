For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.

