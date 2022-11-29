Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
OPEC+ Keeps Steady Policy Amid Weakening Economy, Russian Oil Cap
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday as the oil markets struggle to assess the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on demand and a G7 price cap on Russian oil on supply. The decision comes two days after the Group...
The Trade and Tech Council is a way to unify against China — unless Europe derails it
For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.
‘We’ve lost a year’: political turmoil delays UK-Sahara energy link
An £18bn project to connect Britain with a huge wind and solar farm in the Sahara through an undersea cable has been delayed by at least a year because of political ructions in Westminster. The energy startup Xlinks hopes to provide 8% of Britain’s energy supplies through a 3,800km...
Macron to Meet Iraq PM in Early 2023
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet Iraq's prime minister in early 2023, Macron's office said on Sunday, adding that Paris would help Baghdad in its fight against attacks on its sovereignty. The French leader invited Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to France in early 2023, Macron's office said in...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Two Haitian Politicians Over Drug Trafficking
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a current and a former Haitian senator, accusing the two politicians of engaging in international drug trafficking activities, Washington's latest action targeting corruption in the Caribbean country. In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had frozen the...
UK Government Could Bring in Military to Ease Strikes, Conservative Chairman Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a...
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
Japan Monitoring Possible Tsunami Risk From Indonesia Volcano - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported. A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 'Successful' Six-Month Mission
BEIJING (Reuters) - Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing to an end a six-month mission on China's space station. The three astronauts - commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe...
Russia Says It Won't Accept Oil Price Cap and Is Preparing Response
(Reuters) -Russia "will not accept" a price cap on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by Western powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
Former FTX Exec in Talks With Investors for New Crypto Startup - the Information
(Reuters) - Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is aiming to...
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Hits Indonesia's West Java
JAKARTA (Reuters) -A quake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, sending people running out of buildings. The quake has no tsunami potential, the agency said. It was felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre. One person was...
Venezuela Opposition Demand Date to Resume Dialogue With Maduro in Mexico
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition asked President Nicolas Maduro's government to set a date to resume political talks in Mexico that could alleviate the county's long-running political and economic crises. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City on Nov. 26 after more than a year of hiatus, and signed...
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
CDC: New Omicron Subvariant XBB Spreading in U.S.
The omicron subvariant XBB was responsible for more than 5% of coronavirus infections this week – up from 4% of cases the week prior and nearly 3% the week before that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly variant update. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and...
Chinese Cities Ease Curbs but Full Zero-COVID Exit Seen Some Way Off
BEIJING (Reuters) -More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests...
Latvia Probing Independent TV Station, Suspects It's Helping Russia Troops
(Reuters) - Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the...
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
Russia, Belarus Defence Ministers Hold Talks in Minsk - State Media
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin, the state-run Belta news agency said on Saturday. The two sides discussed bilateral military cooperation and amended an agreement on the "joint provision of regional security", it said, without providing further detail. Russia and Belarus...
Macron Says New Security Architecture Should Give Guarantees for Russia
PARIS (Reuters) - The West should consider how to address Russia's need for security guarantees if President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks broadcast on Saturday. In an interview with French TV station TF1 recorded during his state...
