wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bad decisions finally make sense as Co-CEO shows support for Elon Musk
In a world where almost every A-List celebrity criticized Elon Musk for his handling of Twitter, there will be those who sit at the top of the ivory tower who will support the billionaire’s decision. So it comes as no surprise when Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, announced his support for Musk’s decision, considering the current decisions the streaming platform made this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
After the success of ‘Glass Onion’, Netflix says it has no plans to become a “Theatrical Business”
Netflix says that it has no plans to transition to the movie industry after the success Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received. The film had a limited theatrical release during Thanksgiving weekend and received high praise and reception from fans and critics. According to Deadline, Netflix founder and Co-CEO,...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn instantly shuts down a racist troll’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ criticisms
It’s been an excellent week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with the comic book saga’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits dominating the headlines through their Disney Plus Holiday Special and the long-awaited first look at next summer’s Vol. 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. edges one step closer to confirming the inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ TV show fans are dreading
At this stage of our lives, we can all admit that a Harry Potter TV series is happening sooner rather than later. In fact, the only real burning question that nobody really wants answered is what form it could take. It’s been little over a decade since the eight-film movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne
Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ introduces first canonically transgender character to cinematic universe
Being the seventh movie in a massive franchise is already a major milestone, but Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have done something even more momentous. The newest trailer for the film shows it will not only introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, but quite possibly the first-ever transgender character in the Transformers cinematic universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel taking Phase Four criticisms on board for the Multiverse Saga, and the naysayers couldn’t be happier
It would be the biggest understatement in Marvel Cinematic Universe history to say that Phase Four wasn’t anywhere near as beloved as its predecessors, with the post-Infinity Saga slate causing plenty of consternation among the fandom that Kevin Feige and his team had finally bitten off more than they could chew.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ concept art reveals a new look at gods and demons
For years industry, insiders confidently said the Snyder Cut would never happen. They argued that the footage didn’t exist, that completing it would be too expensive, and that Warner Bros. management had forever parted ways with Zack Snyder. That didn’t stop the passionate movement from campaigning for its release, with their efforts eventually bearing fruit in 2021 when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com
For reasons that should be blindingly obvious a tattoo studio is offering free removal of any Kanye West tattoos
A London-based tattoo parlor has announced that it is removing Kanye West-related ink free of charge for former fans seeking to distance themselves from the star after he came out as a Nazi on the Alex Jones Show. Per The Washington Post, after his first slew of antisemitic remarks, Naama...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change
Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally responds to ‘friend’ he welcomed back to Twitter Kanye West declaring love for Hitler
It’s hard to write about the whole Elon Musk/Kanye West situation because it evolves so quickly. Case in point: back in October, Musk let the controversial rapper and self-proclaimed Hitler lover (more on that in a second) back on Twitter. However, he has yet to respond to Ye’s latest controversy.
