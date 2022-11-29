Read full article on original website
The US economy grew much faster than expected in the third quarter, according to the latest gross domestic product report, which showed GDP rose by an annualized rate of 2.9%.
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
U.S. GDP Bump Confounds Expectations Despite Recession Fears
The U.S. economy has grown even more between July and September than the government's initial estimates suggested.
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks down from daily highs
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday. The second estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.9% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.7% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rally for second month; GDP data, Powell speech eyed
BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, extending their daily rally to seven days and logging a second straight month of gains, boosted by hopes of a less hawkish interest rate environment. A surge in the final half an...
The number of available jobs in the US fell in October
The number of job openings in the United States dropped in October, but the labor market still remains historically tight despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand and bring down inflation.
UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales suffer first fall of 2022 as inflation bites
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending, a surprisingly soft result that suggests tighter policy is working as intended. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
French consumer spending falls in October, inflation unchanged in November
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter of 2022 while household spending fell more than expected in October and inflation remained at a high of 7.1% in November.
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November-ADP
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Consumer confidence falls in November amid high inflation, layoffs
American consumers are entering the holiday season feeling gloomier about the economy amid ongoing high inflation and layoffs in the tech sector, depressing U.S. consumer confidence for the second straight month in November. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from...
Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November
(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading...
U.S. economy grows, with year's first increase in GDP in third quarter
Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, joined CBS News to discuss the latest U.S. economic indicators and what the third-quarter rise in the GDP means for consumers and the economy.
Business Sentiment Is Nearing Financial Crisis Levels
The current economy makes no sense... Employment remains high. Consumers are still spending. And inflation, while high, is falling. Knowing all of that, we should be doing just fine. If you ask anyone on the street, though, they assume a recession is on the way – or worse, already here.
