CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
Cheddar News

U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate

"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
kitco.com

U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks down from daily highs

(Kitco News) The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday. The second estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.9% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.7% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
kalkinemedia.com

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rally for second month; GDP data, Powell speech eyed

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, extending their daily rally to seven days and logging a second straight month of gains, boosted by hopes of a less hawkish interest rate environment. A surge in the final half an...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales suffer first fall of 2022 as inflation bites

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending, a surprisingly soft result that suggests tighter policy is working as intended. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
The Associated Press

The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership

ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
CBS News

Consumer confidence falls in November amid high inflation, layoffs

American consumers are entering the holiday season feeling gloomier about the economy amid ongoing high inflation and layoffs in the tech sector, depressing U.S. consumer confidence for the second straight month in November. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November

(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading...
DailyWealth

Business Sentiment Is Nearing Financial Crisis Levels

The current economy makes no sense... Employment remains high. Consumers are still spending. And inflation, while high, is falling. Knowing all of that, we should be doing just fine. If you ask anyone on the street, though, they assume a recession is on the way – or worse, already here.

