CNBC

United Airlines nears deal with Boeing for major 787 order, sources say

United Airlines is close to reaching a deal with Boeing for a major 787 Dreamliner order, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The precise size of the order could not immediately be determined but is expected to be significant and announced as soon as this month, the sources said.
CNBC

European Union officials set Russian oil price cap at $60 a barrel

The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
CNBC

How to handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix

How investors should handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
CNBC

The U.S. wants the EU to be strict with China. But Europe can't afford it

While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
CNBC

CCTV Script 30/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
CNBC

European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

In a blogpost, ECB Director General Ulrich Bindseil and analyst Jürgen Schaff said that bitcoin's recent price stabilization this week is likely an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance." Bitcoin topped $17,000 on Wednesday, marking a two-week high for the world's largest digital coin. The remarks...
CNBC

Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...

