Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
United Airlines nears deal with Boeing for major 787 order, sources say
United Airlines is close to reaching a deal with Boeing for a major 787 Dreamliner order, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The precise size of the order could not immediately be determined but is expected to be significant and announced as soon as this month, the sources said.
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says cost-cutting review revealed the economy is 'more uncertain' than previously thought
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said uncertainty about the economy pushed the company to commence sweeping layoffs, the largest in its history. Jassy, speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference, said after a wide-ranging review of costs, Amazon leadership "felt like we needed to streamline our costs." Speaking at The...
CNBC
Delta is making it harder to get into its airport lounges after they were flooded by travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Next year, the airline will increase the prices and requirements to gain access...
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
CNBC
European Union officials set Russian oil price cap at $60 a barrel
The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
CNBC
How to handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix
How investors should handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here
Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
CNBC
The U.S. wants the EU to be strict with China. But Europe can't afford it
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
CNBC
CCTV Script 30/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2022. International energy markets will witness several important events in the coming days. First of all, in early December, the U.S. will release another 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market, the last batch of the 180 million barrel reserve oil release plan, announced by President Biden this spring.
CNBC
OPEC+ to consider deeper oil output cuts ahead of Russia sanctions and proposed price cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
CNBC
European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'
In a blogpost, ECB Director General Ulrich Bindseil and analyst Jürgen Schaff said that bitcoin's recent price stabilization this week is likely an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance." Bitcoin topped $17,000 on Wednesday, marking a two-week high for the world's largest digital coin. The remarks...
CNBC
Wrong Covid test results in China raise concerns 'the pandemic may never end'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
Comments / 0