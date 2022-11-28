Read full article on original website
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Fire Rips Through Toms River Home [PHOTO]
A fire ripped through a Toms River home early this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM on Majorca Court. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo provided by Jersey Shore Fire Response) This content, and any other content on...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
New Jersey Monthly
Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow
It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
A ‘Cake Boss’ vending machine. At the Bon Jovi rest stop. This is New Jersey.
In the pantheon of most New Jersey things ever conjured by the human mind, this new contraption in South Amboy might just take the cake. Surely you know Carlo’s Bakery, the TV-famous Hoboken destination owned by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, which has now expanded all over the country with locations in Texas, California and Florida.
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
It’s been a fall run for the ages with no end in sight. Even fierce winds and roiled surf on Wednesday morning did little to keep the stripers off the beaches. There were blitzes reported in Long Branch and Island Beach State Park. The insane bite has been going...
fox5ny.com
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports
NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'. The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
67 festive and fun things to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend (Dec. 1-4)
During a typical year, many people look forward to the holiday season — and now that we are back to a bit more “normality” since the COVID-19 pandemic, many holiday events are back into full swing (or just about). The Jersey Shore might not be on your...
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Monmouth County, New Jersey’s Friendliest Café Is Shutting Its Doors Forever
One of Monmouth County’s most beloved cafes is closing its doors forever. The lights will go dim on Christmas Eve which means we have just under a month to come in, eat and say goodbye. For some reason saying goodbye to a locally owned storefront, bar, or cafe stings....
roi-nj.com
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track
Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
natureworldnews.com
Below Freezing Temperature of Zero Degrees Along with 45 Mph Winds Takeover Parts of New Jersey
In addition to the chilly below-freezing temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, New Jersey will experience winds of 45 mph. On Wednesday, New Jersey can expect a rainy and windy day with gusts as high as 45 mph before temperatures drop and chilly conditions set in later in the day. Flooding...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
