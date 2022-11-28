ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Fire Rips Through Toms River Home [PHOTO]

A fire ripped through a Toms River home early this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM on Majorca Court. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo provided by Jersey Shore Fire Response) This content, and any other content on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow

It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022

It’s been a fall run for the ages with no end in sight. Even fierce winds and roiled surf on Wednesday morning did little to keep the stripers off the beaches. There were blitzes reported in Long Branch and Island Beach State Park. The insane bite has been going...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NBC New York

Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques

A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track

Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ

