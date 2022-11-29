ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado standoff: 2 hostages rescued, suspect in custody in Boulder

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Colorado have rescued two people and apprehended a suspect after a reported hostage situation and standoff in Boulder, authorities said.

According to KDVR and KUSA, the incident began Monday night at a home near the intersection of Broadway and Iris Avenue. In a Facebook post, Boulder police said they received a tip from Lafayette police about “a possible hostage situation” in the area. Officers responded and rescued two people, according to the post.

“During the rescue, one officer fired their gun,” the post read. “No one was struck.”

Following the rescue, “the suspect then barricaded himself inside the home,” Boulder police said. Investigators believed he had “multiple firearms,” according to the Facebook post.

Police announced at 1 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect was in custody, KDVR reported.

