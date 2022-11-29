ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested on Nov. 30 and is facing child abandonment charges, according to reports obtained by WSBTV. Turner has since been released from Gwinnett County Jail, but this isn’t the first time he’s recently been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in July on failure to pay child support charges.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

For Kenny Pickett's Success, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not Kenny Pickett,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong in Indianapolis as they took an early 6-0 lead over the Colts in Week 12. But one play caught the attention of many, and a big blow to quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be his own fault. Pickett caught the ball in shotgun...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to return, expects to play in Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) expects to play in Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren has reportedly been cleared to return after missing time with a hamstring injury. He expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday and could see a larger workload if Najee Harris (abdomen) is ruled out. Benny Snell could also factor in after handling 13 touches against the Colts in Week 12 with both Harrs and Warren injured.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat

First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad

Gordon was cut by the Broncos after fumbling five times this season. He was only averaging 3.5 yards per carry in their disappointing offense. The 29-year-old cleared waivers after being let go by Denver. The Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco handling lead back duties. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve, so...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change

Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy