FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested on Nov. 30 and is facing child abandonment charges, according to reports obtained by WSBTV. Turner has since been released from Gwinnett County Jail, but this isn’t the first time he’s recently been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in July on failure to pay child support charges.
Yardbarker
For Kenny Pickett's Success, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not Kenny Pickett,...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong in Indianapolis as they took an early 6-0 lead over the Colts in Week 12. But one play caught the attention of many, and a big blow to quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be his own fault. Pickett caught the ball in shotgun...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to return, expects to play in Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) expects to play in Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren has reportedly been cleared to return after missing time with a hamstring injury. He expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday and could see a larger workload if Najee Harris (abdomen) is ruled out. Benny Snell could also factor in after handling 13 touches against the Colts in Week 12 with both Harrs and Warren injured.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat
First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
Yardbarker
Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad
Gordon was cut by the Broncos after fumbling five times this season. He was only averaging 3.5 yards per carry in their disappointing offense. The 29-year-old cleared waivers after being let go by Denver. The Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco handling lead back duties. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve, so...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium Ranked Top 5 Best NFL Atmospheres by Fans in 2022
A recent survey has found that the atmosphere at Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ Acrisure Stadium is worthy of a top five experience across the leauge. Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium is the best in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants in the top three. So where exactly did the stadium formally known as Heinz Field land?
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
Yardbarker
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray fires back at Vikings CB Patrick Peterson on Twitter
Kyler Murray fired back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter on Wednesday night. Peterson joined former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview. The interview was released on Wednesday, and Peterson drew attention for what he said about Murray. When asked...
